For the past year, I have been writing a novel set in the 1920s Dutch East Indies — present-day Indonesia. After years of dealing with facts, I wanted to challenge myself by crafting a fictional tale — but one inspired by historical documents and events. In my story, an unconventional love triangle unfolds amid post-pandemic hedonism, technological upheaval, female empowerment and rising American influence. There are remarkable parallels between the 1920s and 2020s that I believe make this story relevant today.

This might seem like an unusual setting for a novel. After all, not many English-language novels take place in the former Dutch colony. But my parents emigrated from the Netherlands, and my family profited from oil extraction in the colony. I wanted to reckon with Dutch colonialism through the lens of my parents’ adopted country, the United States. I also spent almost a decade covering diplomacy for The Washington Post, so I thought it would be fun to return to that world after almost 15 years as The Fact Checker.

So I started examining State Department cables and inspection reports in the National Archives, sent in the 1920s by American diplomats working in the three U.S. consulates in the Dutch East Indies. I found a rich trove of material about colonial society, the battle between the U.S. and the Netherlands over oil exploration, political machinations and the rising Indonesian nationalism that led to the overthrow of the Dutch after World War II.

At the time, the Dutch East Indies was the world’s third largest colony. A vast archipelago in Southeast Asia, it stretched 3,200 miles — equivalent to the distance between Los Angeles and Bangor, Maine. With a population of 285 million people, Indonesia today is the fourth-largest country in the world.

Eventually I discovered an unusual cable that inspired the core of my story — which is about a tangled three-way relationship between chief American diplomat, his wife and one of the first female doctors in the colony, who is half-Dutch and half-Indonesian. Many other State Department documents helped inform other parts of my tale and provided period-authentic dialogue. (The casual racism and sexism in official documents is stunning one hundred years later.) I supplemented my research with memoirs, a diary and insights from at least a hundred books, academic papers and newspaper articles.

I’m still figuring out the right mix of free and paid posts on Substack, so I decided to allow only paid subscribers to see the document and how I used it in my book. I’ve been gratified by the fact that so many paid subscribers have already signed up, giving my Substack “best seller” status in less than two weeks. Many friends have read and commented on my various drafts of my novel, and I also welcome feedback from subscribers, good or bad.