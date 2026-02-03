BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
3h

A thoughtful and breathtakingly even-handed assessment of Bezos’ self-interests. No great surprises here, but a fine and welcome example of thoughtful, ethical journalism.

Notably the part about not using quotes from a long-ago lunch with Bezos because Kessler was working from memory, not notes. Good on you.

Reply
Share
Mark Pietrzyk's avatar
Mark Pietrzyk
5h

Technically, Mr. Thatcher was a wealthy banker who was Kane's legal guardian.

Reply
Share
1 reply by BY GLENN KESSLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture