Trump with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, defacto ruler of Saudi Arabia

One day after U.S. officials announced that the Trump administration had provided Saudi Arabia with nuclear technology—including the right to enrich uranium—Donald Trump on Thursday added a new condition to the deal with a post on Truth Social.

“The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

Okay, there’s nothing new about Trump reversing policy on a whim. Perhaps he received an outraged call from Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. After all, the United States had long maintained that such a deal with Riyadh would be possible only if it included Saudi recognition of Israel. That’s why the news reports on the agreement generated so much attention, as it apparently did not include such a provision.

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But look at what Trump slipped into the post — a reference to Iran, with which he’s stuck in a never-ending war. Trump wrote “which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have.” For years, U.S. officials have argued that Iran has been building a pathway to a nuclear weapon under the cover of its civilian nuclear program.

Last year, in an interview on Fox News, Trump said that Iran was so oil-rich there was no need for a nuclear program. “They have pure, unadulterated, good oil,” he said. “And you say, why does somebody that has that kind of oil -- other than being politically correct. But when you have unlimited amounts of oil and gas, why are you putting up -- why do you need the civil nuclear? I just don’t see it.”

He added, “I think nuclear is fine for civil if you have a country with no oil. But if you’re sitting on one of the largest piles of oil in the world, why are you talking about putting up nuclear civil?”

(Of course, the same complaint could be made about Saudi Arabia.)

Is Trump signaling something by referencing Iran — a willingness to show more flexibility in negotiations over its nuclear ambitions? He mentioned the United Arab Emirates in the same sentence. The UAE in 2009 signed a nuclear cooperation agreement with the U.S. in which it gave up the right to enrich uranium— something that Iran has insisted is its right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

A policy shift? Or a typo? With Trump, you never know.