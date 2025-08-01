Welcome. I’m Glenn Kessler, former editor and chief writer of The Washington Post ’s Fact Checker

I took a voluntary buyout and left the newspaper after nearly 28 years, including more than 14 years running The Fact Checker. I plan to write books, fiction and nonfiction, but a friend from Substack called me on the day of my departure announcement and urged me to join up. So here I am.

1. What will you find here?

Stories , including glimpses into my fiction writing, like my debut novel set in 1920s colonial Indonesia. It may seem like a strange place for a novel, but it’s a post-pandemic period with rapid technological change and concerns about growing American power. Sound familiar?

Scrutiny , in the tradition of careful, fact-based analysis, applied to politics, history, and media narratives.

And above all, making sense of it all—past, present, and what lies ahead.

2. I welcome suggestions

When I was at The Washington Post, the best fact-check ideas came from readers. I’ve covered domestic and foreign policy for four decades, so if there is something on your mind, tell me.

3. How often will you write?

To be honest, I’m not sure yet. It may depend on what’s in the news. I’m juggling a couple of books. But I’m an ink-stained wrench who is used to writing quickly and often. Old habits dies hard.

4. When’s your first post?

Next week. Stay tuned.