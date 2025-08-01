Discussion about this post

User's avatar
frautografie's avatar
frautografie
4d

Gotta cancel the WP and use savings to become a paid subscriber.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JK102's avatar
JK102
4d

I'm also glad to see you here. I couldn't read more than you wrote in the email because I had unsubscribed to the WP and they put a paywall up. (Not even the occasional free article apparently. I hope you'll write it again, maybe differently in some way, so that I can read the info and you don't get in copyright issues. (I'm assuming WaPo owns the story if it's in there.). I'm sorry to see this happening. Best wishes with your books and look forward to seeing whatever you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GLENN KESSLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture