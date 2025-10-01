Anytime Donald Trump gives an hour-plus speech, such as to hundreds of generals yesterday, it’s a fact-checking nightmare. You can waste your time going down rabbit holes about strange, unverifiable stories Trump tells. You can repeat fact checks of the claims he makes in every speech. Or you can focus on one or two new claims. I will aim for a hybrid here.

Here’s a quick look at claims that caught my attention, in the order Trump made them.

“I rebuilt the military during my first term. It’s one of the greatest achievements. We had the greatest economy in history, and I built the military. Those are the two things I say more than anything else.”

False. Saying this over and over — as Trump did regarding the military 250 times in his first term — does not make it true. Every general sitting there knew the military claim was false. And the economy claim is laughable. Even before the pandemic sent the economy spiraling, Trump’s economy was not better than under Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and Bill Clinton.

“And then we went, in a way, woke. That was probably the first sign of wokeness. And we changed it to Defense instead of War.”

Who knew Truman was woke? The reality is that the Department of War referred to the Army, and after World War II, the nation’s leaders decided to consolidate the various military services (Navy, Marines, Air Force) under one leader. Two laws, one in 1947 and an amendment in 1949, created the name and structure that existed until Trump. Signing the 1949 law, Truman said it represented a “unification” of the armed forces and would create “increased efficiency and economy and greater coordination of our military forces.”

“I have settled so many wars since we -- we’re here almost nine months and I’ve settled seven -- and yesterday, we might have settled the biggest of them all. Although, I don’t know, Pakistan-India was very big -- both nuclear powers. I settled that. But yesterday is -- could be the settlement in the Middle East that’s -- hasn’t happened for 3,000 years. I said, ‘How long have you been fighting?’ Three-thousand years, so that’s a long time. But we got it, I think, settled.”

Seven already was a wildly inflated number, but it takes real hubris to claim he’s solved the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. All he did was announce a plan for Gaza, and it’s still a long way to a deal, let alone settling the conflict.

“We had the horror show in Afghanistan, which is really the reason, I think, that Putin went in. He saw that horror show by Biden and his team of incompetent people, and that showed.”

Trump wouldn’t have done any better. Say what you will about Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, but he was following a timetable and an agreement with the Taliban set by Trump in March 2020 — who in fact said Biden wasn’t moving fast enough. A month before the Taliban victory, Trump bragged at a political rally: “They [the Biden administration] couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough to stop the process.”

“Over the past eight months, new enlistments, I’m so proud of this. Have surged to record highs, the highest we’ve ever had.”

Nope. In reality, military records show that the boost in recruiting began under Biden, largely because of programs his administration started.

“I always put the fire department in because they’re great. They’re great. And I got 95% of their vote, too.”

Imagined. There’s no survey that shows 95 percent of firefighters voted for Trump. The International Association of Fire Fighters union declined to make an endorsement, and surveys indicated he probably got a majority, maybe even three-quarters.

“They [Pakistan and India] just shot down seven planes -- seven planes.”

Trump repeats an unverified claim by Pakistan, which India has denied. The Washington Post, citing visual evidence, said two Indian planes appeared to have been shot down.

“We’ve taken in trillions of dollars [in tariffs]. We’re rich, rich again.”

This is laughable. As of the end of August, the monthly Treasury report shows $168 billion in customs duties for the 2025 fiscal year that started Oct. 1. That’s about $100 billion more than the same period the previous fiscal year.

“As an example, in four years, Biden didn’t have $1 trillion. We have $17 trillion -- more than that -- in eight months coming in.”

This is made-up math that undercounts Biden’s numbers and inflates Trump’s numbers. In fact, Trump’s $17 trillion is double the White House’s own number, which counts pledges that may never be realized.

“We’ll deliver a hard-earned pay raise of 3.8 percent to every soldier, sailor, airman, Coast Guardsman, Space Guardsman and Marine, something you weren’t getting from the past administration. They did not treat you with respect. They’re Democrats. They never do.”

False. Biden gave the troops a 5.2 percent pay raise in 2024.

“You know, they [the media] make up a statement and they said you say it. We had 25 people that said, ‘He never said that,’ 25. We had 25 affidavits, and they said, ‘Well, we’re going with it anyway.’”

Exaggerated. Trump strongly disputes he called troops losers, but elements have been corroborated.

The original source for this story was a 2020 article in the Atlantic by Jeffrey Goldberg titled: “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers.’” Goldberg, citing “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day,” reported that Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he did not believe it was important to honor American war dead.

Absent a recording, there’s no way to definitively confirm the story. Trump references 25 people who claim otherwise — but when I examined their statements, 11 were not even with Trump and most of the others were just his communications staff. They did not sign affidavits.

In any case, there are numerous examples of Trump suggesting that he thinks soldiers who were wounded or died in combat were losers. The Washington Post, for instance, reported that Trump complained bitterly to Kelly that he didn’t understand why Kelly and others in the military treated McCain, who had been tortured as a POW, with such reverence. “Isn’t he kind of a loser?” Trump asked, according to an unnamed official.

“You know, we had 11,488 murderers allowed into our country by this guy who had no clue. He had no clue.”

False. Trump is reprising a 2024 campaign falsehood, though he gets his made-up number wrong. Most of these killers are in detention, not prowling the streets, and have been since before Trump served his first term. Most did not enter during the Biden administration.

“How about Portland? Portland, Oregon, where it looks like a war zone. And I get a call from the liberal Governor, ‘Sir, please don’t come in. We don’t need you.’ I said, ‘Well, unless they’re playing false tapes, this looked like World War II. Your place is burning down.’”

False. Fox News included B-roll of 2020 fires in a routine report on small but contentious protests outside Portland’s Immigration and Customs facility. Trump apparently saw the report, and thought the violence took place this year.

“All we want to do is stop drugs from flowing into our country…300,000 people died last year.”

False. Drug overdose deaths only began to exceed 100,000 four years ago, in part a legacy of the coronavirus pandemic, but they started to decline in 2023. As of the 12 months ending in January, the number of deaths was about 79,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

“We did a great job with covid.”

Seriously? Check out the latest installment of the On Trump’s Bullshit series.

“I go around bragging about -- I’ve said, ‘We have the strongest military anywhere in the world.’ I say it. You never heard Biden say that. You never heard him say anything, but you never heard him say it.”

Trump must not have been listening. In 2023, Biden told an audience in Arizona: “Our U.S. military -- and this in not hyperbole; I’ve said it for the last two years -- is the strongest military in the history of the world. Not just the strongest in the world -- in the history of the world.”