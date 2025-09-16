Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week, social media has been flooded with posts about comments he allegedly made about affirmative action, women, and Jews. Kirk, chief executive of Turning Point USA, which he founded in 2012, was a provocateur, often pushing the envelope with his rhetoric, hence the strong emotions he still provokes. Kirk spent thousands of hours in front of a mic, and some of his more outrageous comments were noted by Media Matters for America, a left-leaning group that tracks right-wing shows.

Here’s a quick rundown of what is accurate — or not.

‘Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person's slot.’

He spoke of four women. The text of a widely circulated post (more than 12 million views) misquoted Kirk as dismissing all Black women. Vice President JD Vance, guest-hosting Kirk’s podcast on Monday, insisted he “never uttered those words.” But the video in the post shows that, on July 13, 2023, he uttered most of them — but limited the critique to four notable Black women who he claimed lacked “brain processing power” because they admitted affirmative action helped them.

Here’s the full quote, with the relevant parts highlighted:

“If we would have said three weeks ago…Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative-action picks, we would have been called racist. But now they're coming out and they're saying it for us! They're coming out and they're saying, ‘I'm only here because of affirmative action.’ Yeah, we know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person's slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

All graduated from Ivy League universities: Harvard (Reid and Brown Jackson), Princeton (Obama), and Yale (Jackson Lee). Brown Jackson and Obama then earned law degrees from Harvard, while Jackson Lee got one from University of Virginia. Kirk dropped out of community college after one semester.

Kirk’s original quote is rather objectionable, so there was no need to embellish it. This post (with fewer than 1,000 views) rendered it correctly, quoting Kirk and noting he name-checked these Black women.

‘Jewish money’ is ruining American ‘culture.’

Not quite, but close. More than 6 million people have viewed a post that listed a number of alleged Kirk quotes, including an attack on Jews for supposedly hurting American culture. The words “Jewish money” and “culture” are in quotes, but as far as I can tell Kirk did not use those specific words. Yet he spoke about “Jewish donors” and “Jewish dollars” funding “cultural institutions” and what he called “cultural Marxism,” so he certainly implied that sentiment.

On Oct. 23, 2023, Kirk said: “Jewish donors have been the No. 1 funding mechanism of radical open-border, neoliberal, quasi-Marxist policies, cultural institutions and nonprofits. This is a beast created by secular Jews and now they're coming for Jews, and they're like, 'What on Earth happened?’ And it's not just the colleges. It's the nonprofits, it's the movies, it's Hollywood, it's all of it.”

Then, a couple of weeks later, on Nov. 7, he said: “Jews have been some of the largest funders of cultural Marxist ideas and supporters of those ideas over the last 30 or 40 years. Stop supporting causes that hate you. …Until you cleanse that ideology from the hierarchy in the academic elite of the west, there will not be a safe future. I'm not going to say Israel won't exist, but Israel will be in jeopardy as long as the western children, children of the west, are being taught, with primarily Jewish dollars, subsidizing it, to view everything through oppressor oppressed dynamic.”

Kirk returned to the theme a third time on Nov. 16, when he said he agreed with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson that “Jewish Americans have primarily been financing cultural Marxist ideas” and that “some of the largest financiers of left-wing, anti-white causes have been Jewish Americans.”

The ADL defines “cultural Marxism” as “a term used typically by right-wing ideologues to attack an array of ideas and concepts they oppose, including multiculturalism, globalism, feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, among others. The term often functions as an antisemitic dog whistle or codeword.”

‘We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.’

He said this — proudly. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which passed after Martin Luther King Jr. led a march on Washington, ended segregation by prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. In 2024, Wired magazine quoted Kirk as saying, during a Turning Point convention in December, 2023, that passage of the law was a “huge mistake.”

“I have a very, very radical view on this, but I can defend it, and I've thought about it,” Kirk said, according to the article. “We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the mid-1960s.”

Kirk added: “MLK was awful. He’s not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn't believe.”

Kirk did not dispute the quotes when he read out loud on his show an email query from the reporter and in fact confirmed the quotes as true.

“Kirk described King as ‘a bad guy’ — it’s true — and Kirk’s self-described ‘very, very radical view that the country made a mistake when it passed the Civil Rights Act’ —also true,” Kirk said.

Kirk has said that the Civil Rights Act “created a beast, and that beast has now turned into an anti-white weapon.”