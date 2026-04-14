BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Michael Prosser's avatar
Michael Prosser
5d

Thanks for this article. I cringed every time I heard the national news organizations waxing about the "marathon 21-hour talks" conducted by the Vice President and the two real estate guys.

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1 reply by BY GLENN KESSLER
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
4d

Even real estate deals usually aren’t wrapped up that quickly, supposedly Trump’s area of expertise.

Thanks for the context of other arms control agreements.

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