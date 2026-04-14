JD Vance announcing the failure of the Islamabad talks with Iran

Donald Trump always goes for the quick and easy, not the long and hard. Nowhere is this clearer than in the plodding world of diplomacy.

The JD Vance mission to Pakistan was doomed to fail because a serious country never starts a negotiation at the top, especially with an adversary. The vice president might step in at the end, when a deal seems near. But even that would be rare. Usually negotiations are handled by the Secretary of State, after months if not years of preparatory work — and then a final deal might be reached by the president and his foreign counterpart.

But sending in the vice president is simply not credible. I noted before the talks began that the two sides did not even agree on the terms of discussion. So Vance and his counterparts likely spent much of their time repeating talking points to each other. Iran was never going to accept on the spot, especially since it believes it has the upper hand.

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The heart of the dispute is an arms-control negotiation — a limit on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. If past arms-control negotiations are any guide, this will take time and patience.

As former Ambassador Christopher R. Hill — who was on the negotiating team for the Dayton Peace Accords and tried to forge an accord with North Korea in the George W. Bush administration — wrote on LinkedIn: “Maybe, they will eventually pull a rabbit out of the hat. But since rabbits don’t live in hats, first, someone is going to have to spend the time stuffing the rabbit down the hat. That’s how it usually works.”

For the record, here is what it took to forge the major arms control deals in the last half century. Even the shortest agreement — just 500 words — required almost a year of talks.

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Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT I) (1972) – U.S.–Soviet Union. Froze the number of strategic ballistic missile launchers.

Chief negotiator: Gerard C. Smith, Director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, led the U.S. delegation. Henry Kissinger ran a parallel back channel with Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin.

Negotiations: 2.5 years

Document: 1,500 words

Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (1972) – U.S.–Soviet Union. Technically part of the SALT I framework but a standalone treaty, it limited each side to two anti-ballistic missile deployment areas. The U.S. withdrew in 2002.

Chief negotiator: Smith, with Kissinger.

Negotiations: 2.5 years.

Document: 2,500 words

SALT II (1979) – U.S.–Soviet Union. Capped strategic nuclear delivery vehicles. Never ratified by the U.S. Senate after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, though both sides largely observed its terms.

Chief negotiator: Paul Warnke, ACDA Director. Secretary of State Cyrus Vance played a key role.

Negotiations: 6.5 years.

Document: 15,000 words

Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (1987) – U.S.–Soviet Union. Eliminated all ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500–5,500 km. The U.S. withdrew in 2019, citing Russian violations.

Chief negotiator: Ambassador Mike Glitman led the US delegation, with Secretary of State George Shultz driving the political-level negotiations.

Negotiations: 6 years.

Document: 40,000 words

Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) (1991) – U.S.–Soviet Union (later Russia and successor states). The first treaty to mandate actual reductions in strategic nuclear arsenals, not just caps.

Chief negotiator: Ambassador Richard Burt, then Ambassador Linton Brooks, led the delegation at various points, with Secretaries of State Shultz and later James Baker handling the top-level diplomacy.

Negotiations: 9 years.

Document: 100,000 words

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Agreed Framework (1994) – U.S.–North Korea. North Korea froze its plutonium program at Yongbyon in exchange for light-water reactors and heavy fuel oil. Collapsed in 2002–2003 amid disputes over a suspected uranium enrichment program.

Chief negotiator: Assistant Secretary of State Robert Gallucci.

Negotiations: 16 months.

Document: 1,500 words

Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT) (2002) – U.S.–Russia. Committed both sides to reducing operationally deployed strategic warheads to 1,700–2,200 by 2012.

Chief negotiators: Under Secretary of State John R. Bolton and Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Negotiations: 11 months.

Document: 500 words.

New START (2010) – U.S.–Russia. Limited each side to 1,550 deployed strategic warheads and 700 deployed delivery vehicles. Extended in 2021 through February 2026; Russia suspended participation in 2023.

Chief negotiator: Assistant Secretary of State Rose Gottemoeller, with participation by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.

Negotiations: 12 months.

Document: 60,000 words.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (2015) – U.S.-Iran, with participation by other nuclear powers and the European Union. Restricted Iran’s enrichment capacity and stockpiles in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.

Chief negotiators: Secret talks were led by Deputy Secretary of State William J. Burns and Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Once the negotiations went public, Secretary of State John Kerry took over as the principal negotiator, with Under Secretary Wendy Sherman handling day-to-day talks.

Negotiations: 2 years.

Document: 30,000 words.

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That’s what real diplomacy looks like: slow, technical, and often tedious — measured in years, not weekends.