Trump signing an executive order on steel in 2017

“We’re going to fight for American workers and American-made steel.”

—Donald Trump, signing an executive order on trade and U.S. steel, April 20, 2017

With the U.S.-Iran war mired in stalemate and the world economy in trouble, perhaps it seems off-topic to point out yet another wildly contradictory act by Donald Trump. But this news story passed by in a nanosecond, and it’s worth a look.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump had secretly arranged to accept a donation of steel produced in Europe for the controversial White House ballroom being built on the site of the old East Wing.

Trump had publicly mentioned a $37 million donation of steel last October, without naming the donor, and the Times figured out the gift came from ArcelorMittal, which is headquartered in Luxembourg. Shortly after Trump announced the donation, the administration announced a tariff exemption that would — guess what — benefit ArcelorMittal.

The usual self-serving deal for Trump. But his acceptance of foreign-made steel is especially hypocritical given how many times he claimed to have saved the U.S. steel industry — and disparaged foreign-made steel.

In his first term, Trump was so proud of his efforts on behalf of American steel that he falsely and repeatedly claimed that U.S. Steel was opening more than a half dozen new steel plants. (The reality: the company restarted two blast furnaces.)

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“I’ve rebuilt the steel industry in this country in six months,” Trump told Bloomberg News in 2018. “It’s really rebuilding fast.”

And in 2019, Trump patted himself on the back: “I don’t think we would have had a steel industry. If I didn’t get elected, you wouldn’t have a steel industry.”

Campaigning for a second term in 2024, Trump told the Detroit Economic Club: “I think the people that like me the best are the steel people because I saved their industry. We wouldn’t have one steel plant in this country if I didn’t do that.”

You get the picture. (There are many examples.)

Trump also insisted that American steel was much better than foreign-made steel.

Foreign countries “were dumping steel all over this country. Dumping it. And in many cases it was a highly inferior product, really bad stuff,” he said at a 2018 fundraiser. “You know, steel could be bad, too, and we’re doing beams and we’re doing structural components with bad stuff.”

Trump often derided foreign-made steel: “It’s sand steel. It’s mud steel. It’s crap steel.” He also called it “dead steel” and “dirty steel” and “shoddy steel.”

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The complaints continued into this presidential term. “It was bad steel, it was garbage, but it was steel and it was cheap as hell and it was a terrible thing,” Trump said in 2025.

Asked for comment by the New York Times, the White House suggested the newspaper had a case of “Trump derangement syndrome” for thinking anything was wrong in accepting the donation. A flack said the president was “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate.”

(As I have written, it’s false to claim there’s “no cost.” The donations are tax-deductible. And there will be the ongoing cost of maintaining the massive ballroom.)

Trump has spent years attacking foreign steel. Now he’s accepting it. The contradiction speaks for itself.

Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase.ai, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.