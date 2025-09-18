“If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that. If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple just like dominos one by one. They’ll go down.”

—Donald Trump, in a video address announcing his “free speech policy initiative,” Dec. 15, 2022

“It is the policy of the United States to: (a) secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech; (b) ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.”

—Executive order, “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship,” signed by Trump, Jan. 20, 2025

“I banned government censorship from your voices and brought back free speech in America. We have free speech. We didn't have free speech. We do have it now, actually.”

—speech to the 2025 CPAC convention, February 22

“I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America. It's back.”

—Trump, speech to Congress, March 4

“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. You can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”

—Trump, responding to a reporter, September 18

It might be news to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show was suspended Wednesday, but President Trump has been saying for months that he restored free speech in America. During the 2024 campaign, he released a six-minute video promised to uphold “this most fundamental right” of free speech. On his first day in office, he even signed an order barring any government official from abridging the free speech of Americans.

Kimmel was suspended after he made this remark on Monday concerning the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk: “We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The full context for the line can be found in this clip, which was mostly a riff on Trump’s reaction to the killing. You can decide whether Kimmel actually said “a horrible thing” abour Kirk.

And how did Kimmel’s show get suspended? Through the actions of a federal officer.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr went on a conservative podcast to denounce Kimmel. Calling Kimmel’s remark “some of the sickest conduct possible” and part of “a concerted effort to lie to the American people,” Carr indicated he would use the agency to punish companies that failed to punish the comedian. “I mean, we can do this the easy way, or these companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel,” he said. “Or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Carr wasn’t being subtle. Soon, Nexstar, the biggest owner of ABC-affiliate stations, said it was pulling Kimmel’s program from its local stations. (The company needs FCC approval for a $6.2 billion deal to acquire Tegna.) In short order, ABC announced it was suspending Kimmel’s show indefinitely.

How is this possible even though Trump signed an executive order prohibiting it? That’s because when Trump speaks of “free speech,” it’s specifically about the right of conservatives to say whatever they want on social media, even if it is false and inflammatory.

Social media companies such as Facebook (now Meta) and Twitter (now X) used fact checkers or internal moderators to make sure misleading and potentially dangerous information was not distributed on their platforms. After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, inflamed by Trump’s tweets, Trump himself was banned from many social media platforms.

You can argue whether that was good or bad — other countries in Europe and South America view it as a consumer safety issue, like driving laws — but apparently this freedom does not extend to late-night comics.

Trump now says that Kimmel’s ouster has nothing to do with free speech but instead was because of “bad ratings” and “lack of talent.” He might want to discuss that the FCC chairman.