Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store with Trump in the Oval Office in April

Donald Trump lies constantly but the biggest danger is when he starts to believe his own lies. He knew he lost the 2020 election, but as he repeated his lies, he convinced himself it had been stolen. His constant refrain led directly to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

His weekend text message to Jonas Gahr Store, the prime minister of Norway, is a masterpiece of lies and delusion. He sent it in response to a request to discuss Trump’s decision to levy new tariffs on countries which opposed his demand that Denmark hand over the island of Greenland. (The tariffs will be paid almost entirely by American businesses, who will pass them on to consumers, so this is in effect a $75 billion tax on Americans.)

Here’s the line-by line dissection of the text.

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Trump did not stop eight wars. It’s an invented list, repeatedly debunked. But Trump has convinced himself it is true. Technically, the 2025 award was for actions taken in 2024. The deadline for consideration is Jan. 31, eleven days after Trump took office a second time. So, if Trump really thought he had a case, he should wait for 2026. (This rule apparently did not apply to Barack Obama, who won in 2009, which is the main reason Trump is so obsessed with earning a Nobel.) Norway, the country, has nothing to do with the selection of the Prize. Poor Jonas has tried to explain this to Trump repeatedly. Trump, of course, would meddle in the prize selection if Alfred Nobel had decided it was the responsibility of the United States. So he thinks other leaders would do the same. The whole point of “Make America Great Again” was to put the United States front and center, so Trump is being disingenuous.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?”

Greenland is protected through NATO, a military alliance led by the United States. Russia and China know that Greenland is part of Denmark, so any attack on it would be met by the full response of the alliance.

“There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

There are plenty of documents establishing Denmark’s claim to Greenland, including a statement issued by the U.S. Secretary of State 100 years ago. Not sure what Trump means by “we.” The Danish claim dates back to 1751 — when the United States was still a British colony.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.”

More lunacy by Trump. He constantly gives himself credit for an increase in defense spending by NATO members that was already planned when he first took office in 2016. (Though, to be fair, his constant threats to leave NATO inspired some nations to boost their defense spending.) But Trump, with his Greenland gambit, is on the verge of ending NATO. Trump is as transactional as a mob boss. He thinks he’s done something for NATO, so now NATO needs to do something for him. The notion of collective security is alien to him.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT.”

Under a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark, the United States can do whatever it wants on Greenland, including build more military bases. Trump is just looking for a scalp — a land grab that will put him in the history books.

He will probably demand it’s renamed to Trumpland, too.