Happy Holidays (with cat GIFs)
The news is often grim threse days, so here's something to brighten your day.
The Washington Post Fact Checker newsletter always featured cat GIFs, and I know some readers subscribed more for the kittens than the articles. They helped make it one of the most popular newsletters at the news organization.
When I started this substack, several readers urged me to add cat GIFs. I didn’t think it would work on a regular basis, but holidays are an exception. These, with Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s themes, caught my fancy. I am grateful to the many readers who made this a top-performing Substack and I hope everyone has a joyous holiday period.
I presently don’t have a pet (dog or cat), but the photos warm my heart. I have a neighborhood cat that shows up on my video camera during the middle of the night. He perches himself on the bannister and takes in the view from there. I saw this morning that he made his holiday visit last night. Wishing all a wonderful holiday season.
Thank you, Mr. Kessler. Animal GIFS are what buoy our spirits as we slog through the New Deep State. Happy Holidays. Take care.