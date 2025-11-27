BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
2d

Thank you Glenn for these, and Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne DePalma's avatar
Anne DePalma
2d

I admit I’ve missed the cat GIFs, but thanks so much for your continued insightful reporting on the debacle we find ourselves in. Happy Thanksgiving!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GLENN KESSLER
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture