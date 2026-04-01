BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
5d

Witkoff is a known incompetent. He was also negotiating with Russia about Ukraine (who was not invited). He returned with a list of points that appeared to have by the Russians (and gave them what they wanted).

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deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
3d

I appreciate that you included the statement from the Omani foreign minister, because as one of the men “in the room where it happened” he was able to tell the world that Iran was negotiating in good faith, and it was the ignorance and hubris of Witkoff , Kushner, and Trump that landed us in this war. Seems to me that it was the ignorance and hubris of Trump that tore up the JCPOA that had been negotiated in 2015. It is obvious now that ignorance and hubris don’t do much for the United States of America or the world.

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