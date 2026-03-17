NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte with Trump in January

Donald Trump ordered an attack on Iran without apparently considering how Tehran could send oil prices skyrocketing by making it unsafe for ships (other than some from Iran and China) to pass through the narrow Strait of Hormuz. Anyone with a basic understanding of Iranian strategy could have predicted this response. (Check out this summary drawn from hundreds of think-tank reports by Sourcebase.ai, a company I am affiliated with.)

Now that gasoline prices are soaring, Trump is in a pickle. He’s demanding that U.S. allies pitch in to ensure the passage of hundreds of tankers idling outside the strait.

After a year of insults, threats to seize Greenland and massive tariffs imposed by Trump, Europeans are not in the mood to help — especially after Trump started the war with no consultation or coordination. As German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius put it, “This is not our war; we did not start it.”

Trump warned that if Europeans did not respond to his plea for help, NATO would face “a very bad future.” Then, when that threat did not win support, Trump — no doubt falsely — claimed that this had been some kind of loyalty test.

“We don’t need anybody; we’re the strongest nation in the world,” Trump told reporters. “I’m almost doing it in some cases not because we need them but because I want to find out how they react.”

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Talk about sour grapes. Someone on Trump’s staff needs to get him a copy of Dale Carnegie’s classic “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” It was first published 90 years ago, but Trump might have gotten a better response if he had followed a few of the basic principles.

“Don’t criticize, condemn, or complain”

This is Carnegie’s foundational rule, and Trump violates it constantly. Trump has slammed, year after year and often inaccurately, NATO members as freeloaders. Earlier this year, Trump said that the United States never needed NATO and added: “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines.”

Europeans erupted in fury to Trump’s lie. About 1,000 non-U.S. troops died in the Afghan conflict, including about 450 from Britain.

Trump, in remarks at Davos in January, also said: “The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. I want to tell you that. When you think about it, nobody can dispute it. We give so much, and we get so little in return.”

You can imagine there’s not much goodwill left. Yet Trump now is demanding cooperation. That’s the opposite of persuasion.

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“Give honest and sincere appreciation”

Okay, Carnegie’s second rule — to recognize what others have done — is beyond Trump’s capacity. After British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump’s remarks “insulting and frankly appalling,” Trump tried to walk back his earlier remarks. He wrote on social media that British troops are “among the greatest of all warriors.” He added: “The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will!”

But Trump did not apologize and the damage had been done. No one would believe he was sincere.

“Appeal to the other person’s interests”

Trump probably thought he was doing this by emphasizing that it was in Europe’s interest to keep ships flowing through the strait. But, again, it’s too little, too late.

Trump initiated the conflict without consultation, making it harder for European governments to rally public support. The war also is viewed negatively by most Americans. While Trump frames this as a NATO issue, it’s not clear how this would fit under NATO’s defensive mandate.

Trump has done little to explain why the Iran war is in Europe’s interest.

“Begin in a friendly way”

Trump started his presidency with across-the-board tariffs. Only a few months ago he demanded Greenland from Denmark, a NATO member. It’s been one crisis after another.

Trump views every negotiation as a squeeze play. There may be a time for that later in the process, but not at the beginning.

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Ironically, European allies appear to have been using Carnegie’s principles as part of their playbook for dealing with Trump. Look at these rules, and it’s apparent how Trump is being handled.

Begin with praise and flattery. How many European leaders have kissed Trump’s ass in public?

Let the other person feel the idea is theirs. NATO leaders suggested they raised defense spending because of Trump’s pressure, even though the increases had been baked in.

Avoid direct confrontation in public. Generally, anything pointed is said behind closed doors.

Appeal to interests that matter to the other person. European leaders became masters at depicting any deal as a win for the United States — and Trump personally.

Praise improvements, even small ones. Europeans will put a positive spin on even the most modest shift in U.S. policy.

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Yet, for all their efforts, Europeans still have not found a way to tame Trump. That’s because he pockets their praise and concessions, without giving much back. For Trump, the favor bank is almost always empty, no matter how many favors have been done for him.

It’s been well documented that Trump never wrote the best-seller issued under his name, The Art of The Deal. There’s enough material for someone to ghostwrite How Not to Win Friends and Influence People.