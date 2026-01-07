BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
3d

What a fantastic idea. Thanks for the heads up on this. At last, an application of AI I can be enthusiastic about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gene L's avatar
Gene L
1h

Concur. Just learning to use but looks awesome

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture