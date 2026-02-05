I worked at The Washington Post for 28 years. Jeff Bezos just destroyed it.
Sharing my opinion article for MSNOW
I wrote an opinion article for MSNOW about the devastating cuts — one third of the journalists — announced at The Washington Post yesterday. Please follow this link to read my analysis of a sad day in American journalism.
Glenn, your MS NOW article may be the Washington Post's eulogy.
So many things to say about this. I hung on to my Wapo subscription, despite my disgust at the loss of diversity in their op-ed pages (and the addition of even more right-wing hacks ... to be clear, they have some good conservative columnists, but their roster is getting more extreme and their guest op-eds are more often than not by extreme partisans who have no ability to write or reason and no apparent conscience about, or ability to stick to facts). But the excellent reporting kept me hanging on. I have now ordered the New York Times (I had an online subscription but I have added a paper subscription), and I am canceling WaPo (effective as soon as I start getting the Times).
Second, it is absolutely astonishing to me that Bezos and Matt Murray seem to have no clue about what has made the Washington Post great and what it's readers want (they should read the comments, which it is fairly easy to do what with their AI summaries). One can only conclude that either they are deliberately destroying it or that they are so obsessed with currying favor with Trump that it is blinding them to their readership. I was not terribly surprised not to see any reporting in today's paper edition on the changes, but Murray put in a full page ad in the last page of the front section. He claimed, without evidence, that WaPo would be better than ever, obnoxiously pointed out that WaPo still has hundreds of reporters (true, but kind of missing the lede?), and then had the temerity to suggest he still cares about the Post's reputation because they are investing in a new printing press!! Unbelievable? At a minimum, if he is destroying one-third of the reporting, he should be offering to lower subscription prices by one-third (not that this would entice me to keep my subscription).
Finally, Katie Couric had a satisfyingly (and appropriately) vitriolic discussion with Kara Swisher about WaPo's sad demise, in which I recall they prominently mentioned your MS-NOW piece. I am still in the early stages of mourning WaPo's demise (and I can't see any other near-term fate for it, maybe some new enlightened billionaire will buy it from Bezos some day in the distant future). But I guess I will reach the acceptance stage within a day or two of getting the still great NY Times. God help us if that gets Bezosified.