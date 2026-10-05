Trump in a video posted on Truth Social

It’s just four weeks until the midterm elections that will decide whether Democrats reclaim one or both houses of Congress. After Democrats won the House of Representatives midway through Donald Trump’s first term, they launched investigations, issued subpoenas and impeached Trump twice.

Trump has been desperate to avoid a repeat in his second term, and he has done everything he can to tilt the playing field in the GOP’s direction. He urged red states to conduct an unheard-of mid-decade redistricting scheme to gerrymander more congressional seats in favor of Republicans. He issued executive orders and proposed new laws to restrict methods of voting that he believes favor Democrats. He’s filled his administration with election deniers who will search for ways to disenfranchise Democratic voters.

But, with gas prices soaring and Trump’s war in Iran unending, the polls indicate that the machinations may be for naught, with Democrats possibly poised to win both houses of Congress and governorships in red states. Trump has been laying the groundwork to assert that, if Republicans lose, it will be only because Democrats cheated. That, in turn, would give him a pretext to try to nullify the election results.

Asked last week in an interview with TIME if he would rule out declaring a state of emergency in the lead up to the midterms, Trump replied: “I don’t rule anything out or in. We’ll see.” He then referenced the Insurrection Act, which allows a president deploy the U.S. military to quell domestic disturbances or to force federal laws.

Here’s a detailed sampling of how Trump has been setting the stage for this moment almost from the day he took office a second time. Don’t be surprised if — no matter the scope of a Democratic victory — he declares it to be illegitimate.

Of course, if Republicans manage to overcome the bad polls and hold on to power, Trump will declare the results entirely legitimate.

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Feb. 11, 2025 — He said California had “just stopped counting” votes and that voter ID was “totally barred,” framing the state’s election process as fundamentally untrustworthy.

Feb. 21, 2025 — He urged paper ballots, same-day voting, proof of citizenship, and voter ID; said with mail-in voting “you’re going to have fraud”; and warned that in a close election “you really never know who won.”

April 1, 2025 — After Wisconsin approved voter ID, he said Democrats fought it “presumably so they can CHEAT” and said the change should let Republicans win Wisconsin “for many years to come.”

Aug. 18, 2025 — On Truth Social, Trump said Democrats “CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE,” that with mail ballots elections “can never be honest,” and that an executive order would bring “HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Aug. 20, 2025 — He wrote: “END MAIL-IN VOTING, AND GO TO PAPER BALLOTS. 100 additional seats will go to Republicans!!!”

Oct. 26, 2025 — On Truth Social, he said alleged Democratic election cheating “will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms,” while calling for “No mail-in or ‘Early’ Voting” and voter ID.

Nov. 4, 2025 — He said California’s redistricting vote was a “GIANT SCAM,” that the voting itself was “RIGGED,” and that all-mail ballots left Republicans “Shut Out.”

Nov. 9, 2025 — He said Democrats opposed voter ID for “one reason, and one reason only — THEY WANT TO CHEAT!!!”

Dec. 3, 2025 — He wrote: “Our Elections are Crooked and Rigged.”

Dec. 31, 2025 — He said California and Minnesota were tied for first when “Election Fraud” was added in.

Dec. 31, 2025 — He said Democrats refuse voter ID “because they want to cheat.”

Jan. 6, 2026 — In remarks to House Republicans, he called California’s elections “corrupt,” said “The only reason somebody doesn’t want [voter ID] is because they want to cheat,” and said “Our elections are crooked as hell.”

Jan. 6, 2026 — In a separate post, he said “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun.”

Jan. 19, 2026 — He wrote: “Rigged Elections are common in the U.S.”

Feb. 3, 2026 — In the Oval Office, he said “Only somebody that wants to cheat” would oppose voter ID.

Feb. 4, 2026 — In an NBC interview, he said some places have “very corrupt elections,” named Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, said Democrats oppose voter ID because “they want to cheat on elections,” and, when asked whether he would trust the midterm results if Republicans lost Congress, replied: “I will if the elections are honest,” adding that he believed “there was cheating.”

Feb. 5, 2026 — He posted: “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World.”

Feb. 8, 2026 — He repeated the same “Rigged, Stolen” message in another post.

Feb. 13, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said Democrats oppose voter ID and proof of citizenship because “They want to continue to cheat in Elections,” and added: “There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections.”

Feb. 13, 2026 — In a separate Truth Social post, he called Democrats “CHEATERS,” said no voter ID is a “SCAM,” and tied voter ID to “RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND!”

Feb. 16, 2026 —He reposted the Feb. 13 message saying Democrats want to “continue to cheat in Elections” and that there will be voter ID for the midterms.

Feb. 16, 2026 —He reposted the separate Feb. 13 message calling Democrats “CHEATERS” and no voter ID a “SCAM,” again tying it to the midterms.

Feb. 16, 2026 — On Air Force One, he said Democrats don’t want voter ID because “they wanna cheat on elections,” called mail-in ballots “corrupt,” and said Democrats “could never win an election” if those rules were changed.

Feb. 24, 2026 — In the State of the Union, he said “cheating is rampant in our elections” and called for “No more crooked mail-in ballots.”

March 2, 2026 — He again posted: “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen...”

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March 9, 2026 — In a speech to the Republican Members Issues Conference, he said the SAVE America Act would “guarantee the midterms,” warned “If you don’t get it, big trouble,” and said that if Republicans passed it, “they won’t be able to cheat.”

March 13, 2026 — He told Brian Kilmeade that the reason Democrats do not want picture ID “is because they cheat.”

March 22, 2026 — He amplified the line: “SAVE America Act Hits the Achilles Heel of Democrats’ Fraud Scheme.”

March 25, 2026 — At the NRCC dinner, he said that in California and other states Democrats “cheat so badly” with mail-in ballots and that mail-in voting is “basically... a way of cheating.”

March 29, 2026 — He said corrupt Democratic leaders oppose the SAVE America Act because it would take away “the ability to cheat in an election,” and added that without cheating “they’ll never win another election.”

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March 31, 2026 — At the elections executive-order event, he said the order was about “stopping the massive cheating that’s gone on.”

March 31, 2026 — In the same event, he said Democrats do not want voter ID “because they want to cheat,” and said that if those rules were adopted, Democrats “might never win another election.”

April 20, 2026 — In a Virginia special-election tele-rally, he said that with mail-in ballots “you cheat as much as 25%.”

April 22, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said “A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE” in a Virginia special election/referendum, claiming Republicans were ahead until a large “Mail In Ballot Drop” produced “another Crooked Victory” for Democrats.

April 27, 2026 — He again posted: “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen...”

May 2, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said the same people who “RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election” are “COMING, AND THEY’RE COMING FAST!” and called for election safeguards “during the upcoming Midterms.”

May 3, 2026 — He said the country “cannot allow” elections to be conducted unconstitutionally and suggested Republicans would gain more than 20 House seats under different rules.

May 5, 2026 — In the Full Measure interview, he said “Anytime you have mail-in voting, you’re gonna have a rigged election,” and that opposing voter ID means “they wanna cheat.”

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May 10, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said a Democrat-led “Election Integrity Group” would “no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections,” and said Republicans would need a much bigger 2026 “Election Integrity Army” so the election would be fair.

May 16, 2026 — He cited “500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots” in Maryland and said “Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!!”

June 4, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said Democrats were trying to “STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES” through late mail ballots.

June 4, 2026 — In a separate Truth Social post, he said there was “BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California” and questioned delayed vote counting.

June 4, 2026 — He said Democrats were “stealing the Vote” in California.

June 4, 2026 — He said the U.S. has the “Most Dishonest Elections of any Country, anywhere in the World!”

June 4, 2026 — He said California officials were “rigging the Election during each and every” day of delayed counting.

June 7, 2026 — On Truth Social, he called it a “CROOKED Election” in California and said “Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated.”

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June 18, 2026 — On Truth Social, he said Utah’s all-mail system gives “a big advantage for the Dumocrats,” whose “only Road to Victory… is CHEATING,” warning Republicans about the pattern “Step by step, State by State.”

June 29, 2026 — He objected to votes being counted “LONG AFTER an Election is over” and said there is “only one reason to oppose” voter ID/proof-of-citizenship/no-mail-ballot rules: “CHEATING!”

July 5, 2026 — He warned that if Democrats gain office and change the rules, “it will be impossible for a Republican to ever be elected President again.”

July 14, 2026 — He amplified the claim that he had stopped California from “rigging the gubernatorial race against Steve Hilton.”

July 16, 2026 — In a prime-time address, he said states and localities needed help fixing “technical vulnerabilities before the midterm elections,” added “We want those elections to be honest,” said opponents of the SAVE America Act resist it because “you want to cheat,” and expressed hope there would be “no corrupt mail-in ballots,” which he called “inherently corrupt.”

Aug. 5, 2026 — On Truth Social, he warned that in Michigan “fake mail-in ballots are going to ‘surprisingly’ show up again,” told supporters to “Get ready for another Rigged Election,” and urged them to make the state “TOO BIG TO RIG.”

Aug. 26, 2026 — He posted that every Democrat voted no on the SAVE AMERICA ACT, “meaning they want to CHEAT!”

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Sept. 2, 2026 — At a Rose Garden dinner for Republican lawmakers, he said, discussing photo voter ID, “The only reason the Democrats don’t want to do it, one reason, they want to cheat.” He later added that “they cheat and they want to continue cheating.”

Sept. 9, 2026 — At the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, he said, “They cheat. We can’t let that happen,” and, discussing voter ID and proof of citizenship, “The only reason they’re fighting us is because they want to cheat. There’s no other reason.”

Sept. 10, 2026 — In closing remarks at the Dallas convention, he said, “They don’t wanna give you voter ID. Why? Because they wanna cheat.” As he urged voters to turn out on Nov. 3, he added, “There’s never been bigger cheaters.”

Sept. 28, 2026 — On Truth Social, he posted a television segment in which Kim Strassel alleged that a “decoy Dan Sullivan candidate” had been placed on Alaska’s ballot “with help from Democrats” to confuse voters and divert votes from the incumbent.

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Oct. 1, 2026 — At a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, he urged supporters to “turn out for a midterm victory that’s really too big to rig.”

Oct. 1, 2026 — In a Truth Social video post, he amplified a supporter’s statement, “The only way Trump can lose is if he gets cheated,” followed by discussion of maintaining Republican House and Senate majorities in November.

Oct. 2, 2026 — He reposted the same supporter video saying, “The only way Trump can lose is if he gets cheated.”

Oct. 3, 2026 —In a national video urging midterm turnout, he called for defeating Democrats in a midterm victory “that is too big to rig.”

(Note: Research for this chronology was aided by searches of the “Ask Trump” collection on Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to create a free account and explore our extensive document collections.)