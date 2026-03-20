Trump with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

“I wanted to put out that fire and I said, you let me do that, oil prices will go up, the economy will go down a little bit. I thought it would be worse, much worse actually. I thought there was a chance it could be much worse. It’s not bad and it’s going to be over with pretty soon.”

—Donald Trump, remarks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, March 19

Donald Trump probably hasn’t read Charles Dickens. But when he talks about oil prices, it sounds like the opening of A Tale of Two Cities.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us…

In Trump’s telling, it’s always the best of times when he’s president — and the worst when Joe Biden is.

Trump is wildly inconsistent and changes his tune depending on the circumstances. He blundered into a war and doesn’t know how to end it or when to declare victory. Hundred of tankers can’t get past the Strait of Hormuz while critical energy infrastructure is under attack. Brent crude oil topped $119 a barrel this week and average gasoline prices in the United States are cruising toward $4 a gallon.

So he sticks to his standard operating procedure — always insisting he is right, that he anticipated any setbacks, and that his decisions will prove to be a success.

Yet this is an interesting real-world comparison — the increase in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in the spring of 2022 and a similar spike after Trump attacked Iran this spring. I used the “Ask Trump” feature of Sourcebase.ai, a company I am affiliated with, to scour statements made by Trump in 2022 and 2026.

Here are examples of Trump’s policy whiplash.

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Wars don’t affect oil prices.

Asked whether higher gas prices stemmed from the Ukraine conflict, Trump in 2022 said on a March 9 podcast: “I think it’s because of that a little bit,” but insisted that with his policies, “war or no war, they would have been very low.”

Now, discussing the Iran conflict, Trump says the war is responsible. “We figured oil prices would go up, which they will… they’ll also come down very fast.” He also describes prices rising “artificially” because of the military operation.

Oil price spikes are terrible.

In 2022, Trump attributed high prices to Biden’s policy choices and suggested prices would remain high absent a return to Trump’s policies. In the podcast, Trump cited high oil prices as a political indictment. He emphasized prices are “like a rocket ship going up” and spoke of rapidly escalating costs — all the fault of Biden.

Now, during the Iran war, Trump says he’s not worried about high oil prices because he insists they would rapidly decrease. He calls the war, which has no apparent end, a “short excursion.” He repeatedly predicts near-immediate and dramatic drops in gas prices tied to imminent military outcomes and operational decisions.

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The horror of foreign oil (from Venezuela/Iran/Russia)

Four years ago, Trump criticized the idea of easing oil-related sanctions in an effort to tamp down prices. “Now we’re going to get oil, I hear, from Venezuela and Iran. Now think of this -- and Russia,” he complained in March. At a May 2022 rally, he mocked the notion of going to Venezuela for oil: “We’ll go to Venezuela to buy it… That’s where we’re going.”

In 2026, Trump celebrates that “we have Venezuela now as our new partner, great partner… It doesn’t really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need.” He also says the United States would ease “certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices… We’re going to take those sanctions off until this straightens out.” Sanctions on Russia were lifted in the past week and now Trump is considering lifting sanctions on Iran as well.

In Trump’s world, facts are not fixed — they shift to fit the moment.