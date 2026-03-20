BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
10h

All the Trump supporters are saying much the same things. Things are terrible under Biden and wonderful under Trump. 🙄

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture