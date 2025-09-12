Let’s stipulate that anyone who engages in political assassination is mad. They are often losers and loners — people adrift from society, grasping for attention or fame. They may latch onto a political cause, but it’s usually just an excuse for their madness. There is no justification for murdering any political figure.

John Hinckley tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 — not for politics, but to impress actress Jodie Foster. Sirhan Sirhan claimed he killed Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 over his support for Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War. But that, too, was madness.

Of the 340 million people in the U.S., about 15 million adults — roughly six percent — have a serious mental illness such as mania, hallucinations, or delusions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. (Most, of course, are not violent and many can be victims of violence.) Given how easy it is to get a gun in the United States, political murders remain relatively rare — though anecdotally, they seem to be increasing.

Little is known about the motivations of Tyler James Robinson, charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. But from the moment that Kirk was killed, President Donald Trump and his allies blamed left-wing radicals as responsible for the climate that led to Kirk’s killing. Asked specifically about right-wing violence on “Fox and Friends” on Friday, Trump dismissed it as an issue.

“The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don't want to see crime,” he said. “The radicals on the left are the problem. And they are vicious, and they are horrible, and they are politically savvy.”

Never mind that Trump himself has a long history of inciting or praising violence against his fellow citizens, even after he was the victim of an assassination attempt. (A “partial list” compiled by The Atlantic found 40 examples from 2016 to 2024.) Or that he pardoned more than 1,500 January 6 rioters who tried to thwart the election of Joe Biden, including those convicted of violent offenses.

The ADL Center on Extremism tracks murders by extremists in the United States. The data needs careful parsing, since the ADL includes what it classifies as non-ideological murders. These people might be, say, white supremacists, but they killed for nonpolitical reasons — a suspected informant, or a drug deal went bad, or simply out of greed, anger or jealousy. So while news organizations often report that three-quarters of U.S. extremist-related killings were caused by right-wing extremists, the ADL says “over the past decade, ideological and non-ideological killings by extremists have been roughly equivalent (217 to 212), with most of the latter coming at the hands of right-wing extremists, primarily white supremacists.”

A rough adjustment of the numbers shows that, without non-ideological murders, right-wing extremists would account for about half of the murders, with about 35 percent by Islamist extremists, and 8 percent by left-wing extremists. So, even with that adjustment, Trump’s narrative falls apart.

Here’s an accounting of political murders and attempted murders in the past five years, and what is known about the assailant’s motivation. (The listed ages are at the time of the incident.)

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist — assassination, Sept. 10, 2025. Tyler James Robinson, 22, allegedly confessed to a family member that he used a bolt-action hunting rifle to kill Kirk. A motive is unclear. He was raised in a conservative family, but his voting registration lists him as unaffiliated with a political party and he does not appears to have voted in 2024 election. Several spent and unfired bullet casings were found on the scene inscribed with phrases like “hey fascist! catch!” “bella ciao” (an Italian antifascist anthem) and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) told reporters.

Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband Mark Hortman — assassination, June 14, 2025. Vance Boelter, 57, also shot Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman. Boelter, a Trump voter and a doomsday prepper, had a "hit list" of 45 elected officials — all Democrats, authorities said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) — attempted assassination, April 13, 2025, via arson. Cody Balmer, 38, the suspected arsonist, targeted Shapiro "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” search warrants said.

Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare chief executive — assassination, Dec. 9, 2024. While Thompson was not a politician, his alleged assailant, Luigi Mangione, 26, appears to have been motivated by frustrations with the “parasitic” health insurance industry and a desire to win public support for his actions. (Indeed, he has become a cultlike figure.) His politics remain unclear; he followed progressives but also Robert F. Kennedy Jr and praised Tucker Carlson for having “brilliant insights.”

Donald Trump (R) — attempted assassination, Sept. 15, 2024. Ryan Routh. 58, was spotted in the bushes with a rifle while Trump visited his golf club in West Palm Bech, Fla. He has a long history of animus toward Trump and eclectic geopolitical views he expressed in a self-published book. He is currently defending himself at his trial.

Donald Trump (R) — attempted assassination, July 13, 2024. Thomas Crooks, 20, attempted to kill Trump at a political rally with a AK15-type rifle, grazing his ear and killing an attendee. Secret Service killed him at the scene. More than a year later, little is known about his motivation, according to a lengthy CBS News investigation, which said “Crooks left no known written explanation. His political leanings remain unclear.”

Various Democratic New Mexico politicians — drive-by shootings, Dec. 4, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023. Solomon Peña, 39, a former Republican candidate, was charged with paying four men to shoot at homes of certain Democratic politicians. He received an 80-year sentence in August.

Paul Pelosi (husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi) — home break-in, Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape, 42, attacked Pelosi’s husband with a hammer, fracturing his skull. Nancy Pelosi was not home; DePape testified at his trail he intended to take her hostage, dress up in a unicorn costume and record a video as he interrogated her about what he saw as her falsehoods about ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. If she lied, he said, he intended to break her kneecaps to show lawmakers there was a consequence for being “the most evil people on the planet.” He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Gretchen Whitmer (D) — kidnapping plot, arrests announced Oct. 8, 2020. Fourteen people were charged with taking part in the plot, undertaken in retaliation for her covid restrictions early on in the pandemic, but five were acquitted. A federal appeals court this year upheld the convictions of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who were charged in the scheme and sentenced to 16 and 19 1/2 years in prison.