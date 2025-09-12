BY GLENN KESSLER

Robert C
2h

RE: "Of the 340 million people in the U.S., about 15 million adults — roughly six percent — have a serious mental illness such as mania, hallucinations, or delusions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health." Your insinuation here is deeply unfair. The great majority of people with a mental health conditions are not violent. They disproportionately are victims of violence, however, some violence of which derives from misinformation about mental illness. I strongly suggest you contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness for facts and perspectives. They regularly have to respond to this issue.

