Image via Fox News

Take a look at the passport mock-up above. Fox News* reports that new passports inside will feature an image of Donald Trump, the sitting president, with a gold signature underneath.

Supposedly this is being designed for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Thomas Jefferson must be rolling over in his grave.

The Declaration was to throw off the yoke of monarchy. But not even King Charles puts his picture on passports. Instead, the passport has the King’s coat of arms. The king of Thailand is central to Thai national identity, but even there, there is no image of King Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). Instead, the passport shows the Royal Emblem of Thailand, which is the Garuda, the mythical mount of Lord Vishnu.

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In fact, as far as I can tell, no sitting leader puts their image in passports, not even in the most authoritarian regimes. Yep, North Korean passports have not featured portraits of Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il, or Kim Jong Un — even though the country has one of the most intense personality cults in the world.

Adolph Hitler and Joseph Stalin didn’t put their images in passports either.

But Trump has no shame. He’s managed to beat them all. I’m glad my passport is good until 2036. I better not lose it.

*After this published, I discovered that The Bulwark first learned of the Trump passport. The State Department requested time to comment, and then rushed to deliver the scoop to Fox. This is typical of the unprofessional behavior of this administration.