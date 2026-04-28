BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Veronica Monet's avatar
Veronica Monet
3d

OMG when does this MAGA nightmare end? I am grateful that I just renewed my passport last year. By the time I need a new one, I imagine Trump will finally be in a "retirement village" where he can no longer cause so much destruction, degradation and disrespect of democratic principles as well as human life.

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
2d

Ugh, I have to renew my passport before Trump's term expires. I presume it's probably a crime to deface one's passport? Can I at least draw a mustache on Trump's face? Maybe a short one?

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