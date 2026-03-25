(Anna Lefkowitz / MS NOW; Getty Images; AP)

Donald Trump never shows doubt — his policies always work great, even better than expected, while his opponents fail at everything they try. This simplistic approach has proved remarkably effective for the former real estate developer. He shamelessly spins everything, even failure, as a success.

But there’s a big reason why the war with Iran could end his streak. The regime will “win” as long as it endures, I wrote in an article for MS NOW. Please follow this link to read my analysis.