New York Times, Nov. 1, 1976

Second in a series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays will be for paid subscribers.

Trump’s foundational bullshit is that he’s a successful businessman. He’s leveraged that claim to hoodwink many Americans into believing that he has the financial acumen to run the U.S. government — even though, when first elected, he had no experience running anything larger than a small family enterprise that mainly licensed his name to properties.

“I borrowed $1 million and I built it into a company that's worth more than $10 billion with the greatest assets, with the greatest assets, some of the greatest assets in the world,” Trump would claim in speeches while running for president in 2016. “Great cash flow, very little debt. And I say it not to brag at all. I say it because that's the kind of thinking we need in this country, at least for a while, until we straighten it out.”

That was all bullshit.

He got far more than a $1 million loan; the New York Times concluded he received $60.7 million in loans, or the equivalent of $182 million today, from his father, Fred Trump.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization in 2016 perhaps was worth as much as $3 billion, less than a third of what he claimed. Considering the hundreds of millions of dollars he inherited, some analysts estimate Trump would have ended up with a bigger fortune if he had just put his assets in a stock index fund. That's not the mark of a successful businessman.

And yet the myth persists, despite eye-popping discoveries by reporters who dug into Trump’s financial records. It’s an attack on reality itself — and it’s important to document that the core of Trump’s self-image is built on deception. From the start, Trump has marketed himself as richer and as a deal-maker — and journalists dutifully repeated the spin.