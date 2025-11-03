Trump speaking to U.S. troops in Japan last week: “We did $17 — more than $17 — trillion in eight months.”

Eleventh in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays are for paid subscribers.

Numbers are the basis of facts. But what happens when numbers are malleable, used inconsistently or discarded and embraced at whim?

Then you have Trumpian facts. And those aren’t facts at all. It’s just bullshit.

As philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt noted, a bullshitter doesn’t care about the truth at all; they care only about the impression they make. For Trump, numbers are only a marketing tool, which he can spin any way he wants, depending on what he’s selling.

For instance, in July, Trump claimed he had cut drug prices by “1,000, 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 700, 600 percent.” Now, even a sixth grader would know that a 100 percent cut would be zero, so these are impossible numbers. But it sounds so much better, so Trump sticks with it.

In August, he said “we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 percent.” And in September, he claimed: “We’re gonna be reducing drug costs over the next year, year and a half by not fifty or sixty percent, by a thousand percent.”

There are many similar examples — all on behalf of the policy implemented by executive order, which hasn’t even had an impact yet.

In Trump’s mind, the drug prices have already dropped — and then he hypes it to an extreme that should make even his strongest supporters shake their heads.

Sometimes, Trump just makes stuff up. Last night, in his interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, he defended U.S. military attacks on alleged drug-carrying vessels in the Caribbean Sea by asserting “every one of those boats kills 25,000 Americans.” Nine boats have been attacked since Sept. 11. That adds up to 225,000 people. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 76,000 people died of drug overdoses in the 12 months ending in April, the most recent period available.

The math isn’t supposed to make sense. It’s just supposed to sound good.

This series on Trump’s bullshit has focused on issues, but for this post, I will examine specific, egregious examples of Trump’s fantastical numbers. In his second term, Trump and his minions have waged a war on numbers they don’t like — webpages have been scrubbed, data releases have been squelched. Less information means a less informed public.