Image of AI-generated video posted by Donald Trump of Barack Obama supposedly being arrested

Third in a series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays will be for paid subscribers.

Donald Trump rose to political prominence by embracing conspiracy theories about Barack Obama’s birth certificate. He claimed to have sent private investigators to Hawaii in 2011, declaring they couldn't "believe what they're finding.” In reality, no investigators were ever sent — a baseless claim designed for maximum media impact. Not until 2016 did he finally admit he believed Obama was born in Hawaii — and then falsely blamed Hillary Clinton for starting the rumors.

From the country’s standpoint, Trump’s most damaging bullshit about Obama was the claim that the 44th president “wiretapped” him. That then evolved into the story that Obama “spied” on him. Eventually it became the fable that Obama ginned up the “Russiagate” scandal that surfaced in the 2016 election. Each claim was ultimately debunked, yet still consumed massive government resources in efforts to validate Trump’s narratives. The story didn’t end there. In his second term, Trump’s Justice Department even began pursuing indictments of some of Obama’s former aides.

Trump repeatedly escalated his rhetoric, regardless of how thin the underlying charge. In both his first term and his second, he accused Obama of committing “treason,” a crime punishable by death. He also said this was “the biggest political crime in American history.” When official reports — even his first-term Justice Department — said he was wrong, Trump proclaimed that he was right.

Trump’s strategy appeared aimed at undermining Obama’s legacy — and deflecting scrutiny of his business dealings with Russia. But, more important, he sought to stir up enough dust and confusion that it created the illusion that there might be something to his accusations. What mattered more than truth was creating a fog of doubt in the minds of Americans.