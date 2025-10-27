Trump on election night, 2020: “Frankly, we did win this election.”

Tenth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays are for paid subscribers.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. The evidence, which I will detail below, shows he knows he lost it.

And yet he persists with the bullshit that Democrats stole the election from him. There are several reasons. First, his ego cannot admit that he lost. Second, he craves power and refuses to give it up. Third, it helps fuel the grievance and anger that motivates his supporters.

By any logical measure — court rulings, recounts, the fact that congressional Republicans gained seats even as Trump lost — the idea that Democrats engineered a massive fraud across so many states makes no sense. That’s what makes Trump’s 2020 election lie his most dangerous bullshit. He has a nefarious motive — to ensure Republican power for generations to come.

I’m not being hyperbolic. The New York Times reported last week that Trump has installed election deniers in key posts throughout the government, including those who absurdly claim that voting machines are rigged to favor Democrats.

“As government insiders, these activists could wield their newfound power to discredit future results or rekindle old claims to argue for a federal intrusion into locally administered voting systems,” the Times reported, with one official suggesting that the administration could declare a “national emergency” to impose new rules on state and local governments.

Barely a week goes by without Trump reinforcing his election lie. “We can never let what happened in the 2020 election happen again,” Trump said last week during a Diwali celebration. “We just can’t let that happen. And so, the way we go, I know [FBI director] Kash [Patel] is working on it, everybody’s working on it, and certainly [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi [Gabbard] is working on it. We can’t let that happen again to our country.”

The next day, Trump posted this on social media:

“Ask former President Barack Hussein Obama whether or not he really believes that in 2020 Joe Biden got 15 Million more Votes than he did in 2012 (65.9 vs. 81 Million). Additionally, ask him why it is that Joe Biden ‘beat’ Obama in every single Swing State with the Black Vote in 2020, even though Black Voters hate him, but in no other State? THE 2020 ELECTION WAS AN ILLEGAL SCAM/HOAX THAT THE PEOPLE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY WILL NEVER FORGET!”

The post is typical of Trump’s 2020 election rhetoric — precise numbers, out of context, with a dollop of falsehoods. (Really — Black voters hate Biden?)

The reality is turnout in 2020 was especially high in many states. Texas broke its 1992 record by over five percentage points, despite restricting access to mail-in ballots. Turnout in Minnesota reached nearly 80 percent. Compared to the 2012 election, Biden received more votes than Obama in all but five states: Mississippi, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, and West Virginia. So naturally Biden performed better than Obama in many swing states.

This post will not detail the various, ridiculous claims that Trump has made about the election. (I covered that extensively at The Fact Checker.) Instead, let’s examine why he knows this is bullshit, based on the investigations in Congress and special counsel Jack Smith.