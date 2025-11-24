Trump on 60 Minutes this month, repeating his falsehood that armed FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate

In Donald Trump’s telling, the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in August 2022 for classified documents was an overwhelming show of force in a fraudulent scam to prevent his return to office.

“They raided my house,” he told Norah O’Donnell of 60 Minutes earlier this month. “I had 78 or 98 FBI agents with arms come into my house.”

“They raided, illegally, my house in Florida, Mar-a-Lago,” he told reporters in October. “It’s a disgrace, what they did against a person that just got out of office.”

This is all bullshit, of course. There were about 30 FBI agents, using a search warrant approved by a federal magistrate judge. None were armed. (In its reporting on the search, Fox News ran an old clip of a Secret Service agent holding a long rifle. Perhaps that’s where Trump got this notion.)

No one was more responsible for the events leading up to the search than Trump — a fact underscored by a revealing new book, Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, by my former colleagues and Pulitzer Prize winners Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis. They detail how skittish and wary FBI and Justice Department officials were about handling the case. (He was a former president with a vindictive streak.) Contrary to Trump’s claim that he was always a target, officials walked on eggshells and bent over backwards to be accommodating. But Trump’s intransigence forced their hand.

Trump took boxes of classified records from the White House, in violation of the Presidential Records Act, which was signed into law during the Jimmy Carter administration after Richard M. Nixon tried to keep control over millions of documents and White House tapes that exposed the Watergate affair. Starting in 1981, no longer could a president claim presidential papers were his private property, to do with as he pleased.

Instead, “complete ownership, possession, and control” would rest with the public once the president left office. The law defines “presidential records” as documentary materials received by the president, his immediate staff or members of the executive office “to advise or assist the President, in the course of conducting activities which relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the President.”

Trump often claimed he had a right to negotiate with the National Archives over what documents he could keep. “I have the right to take stuff. I have the right to look at stuff,” he told Fox News. “But they have the right to talk, and we have the right to talk.”

That was false. Under the PRA, a president has a lot of leeway to deem something a presidential paper while he is president. But the possibility of such give-and-take ended when the clock struck noon on Jan. 20, 2021. “Upon the conclusion of a President’s term of office, or if a President serves consecutive terms upon the conclusion of the last term, the Archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the Presidential records of that President,” the law says.

The National Archives initially contacted the former president in May 2021 about missing documents, not realizing some might be sensitive, and politely asked for their return. But Trump resisted. At length, some boxes were returned. Going through them, Archives officials discovered documents clearly marked classified, even at the special access level, intermingled with printouts of news articles, mementos and other items. That triggered an investigation of possible mishandling of classified information.

Then Molly Michael, a Trump assistant who had followed the former president from the White House, was interviewed by FBI agents in Palm Beach. She pulled out a printed copy of a photograph that upended the investigation.

“It showed rows and rows of boxes, some the same brown boxes Trump used to store documents from his time at the White House and some white ones staff used to pack up for his departure,” Leonnig and Davis write. “There were as many as eighty or ninety, stacked up against an outer wall of the club storage room. It made clear that Trump possessed far more than the fifteen boxes he returned to the Archives in January.”