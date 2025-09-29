Sixth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays will be for paid subscribers.

Donald Trump’s news conference last week on alleged links between Tylenol and autism should be a reminder that one should never take medical advice from a president, especially one with no scientific expertise and a record of promoting misinformation.

Trump demonstrates little understanding about the basics of science and seizes on snippets of information that confirm what he might already believe. He falsely suggests autism rates are soaring, when in fact the diagnosis of autism has increased because of better detection and expanded definitions.

Trump fills the gap between his knowledge and his objectives with bullshit. That’s problematic for any policy but it’s especially dangerous in the medical realm. As I have noted before, indifference to truth makes Trump’s bullshit more insidious than lies.

In the case of autism, Trump decided he had found an instant solution to what he claimed was a “horrible, horrible crisis.” He seized on a disputed report to blame Tylenol, despite decades of research failing to find a casual link. He claimed nonsense that Amish don’t have autism because they refuse vaccinations. Surveys show many Amish vaccinate their children and that there is autism in the community. He cited a “rumor” that Cuba has no autism because the island can’t afford Tylenol. That curious claim was news to Cuba doctors.

And then he told American women that they shouldn’t take Tylenol even if they suffer a fever — though fevers can be very harmful to fetuses. (Indeed, it may be fever, not Tylenol, that is linked to autism.)

“Don’t take it. There’s no downside in not taking it,” Trump said, though he added that if a woman “can’t tough it out,” she could use Tylenol.

Share

In the usual staff clean-up after Trump goes off-script, FDA commissioner Marty Makary sent a more cautious message to doctors: “Clinicians should consider minimizing the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy for routine low-grade fevers.” But Trump has the world’s biggest megaphone, and his message will resonate. Parents in the autism community fear a return to outdated attitudes because of Trump’s misinformed remarks.

Americans have a compelling example of why Trump can’t be trusted for medical advice: his handling of the 2020 pandemic.