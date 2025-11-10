Trump at the border barrier near San Diego in 2019.

Twelfth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays are for paid subscribers.

When Donald Trump traveled down the escalator at the Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 and announced he was running for president, he made a memorable pledge that defined his campaign: “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

Hundreds of miles of the wall — or rather, 18- to 30-foot steel bollards anchored in concrete — were eventually built in Trump’s first term. But it was not inexpensive. And the line about making Mexico pay for it? That was bullshit.

Trump knew it was bullshit. But even he realized it was not a promise easily shrugged off like so many of his lies.

So he keeps coming up with bullshit to prove he did make Mexico pay. Even in his second term, administration officials gamely state that Mexico is paying for the wall — even though all along the American taxpayer has been footing the bill.

The price tag keeps rising. In Trump’s first term, he spent about $11 billion to construct about 450 miles, much of it taken (illegally) from Pentagon accounts because Congress would not fund the project. Trump had orchestrated a government shutdown to try to force Congress to appropriate the necessary funds, but that gambit failed. So he decided to grab money Congress had allocated for military housing — a precursor of his pernicious budgetary tactics in the second term.

Share

Meanwhile, the annual maintenance cost of the barrier is at least $1 million per mile, and probably more. That’s another $500 million a year.

The barrier also is easily breached, with smuggling gangs thousands of times opening large gaps with simple reciprocating saws that retail at hardware stores for as little as $100. The barrier is easily climbed as well.

Yet, in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” passed over the summer, Congress allocated another $46.5 billion for construction of a “smart wall” which the administration describes as: “a combination of primary and secondary steel bollard wall, waterborne barriers, patrol roads, and the technology required to tie it all together, such as cameras, lights, and other detection technology.”

So adding it up, that’s nearly $60 billion. How much did Mexico pay? Zilch. Nada. Nothing.