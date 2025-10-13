Trump after the California wildfires: “You’re talking about unlimited water coming up from the Pacific Northwest, even coming up from parts of Canada.”

Eighth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays are for paid subscribers.

“What about the fires in California? Do you care about that, Senator Schiff? Leadership.”

That was Attorney General Pam Bondi’s snippy response on Oct. 7 when Adam Schiff, one of California’s senators, asked her why the Justice Department decided not to investigate Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar,” after he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents during a sting operation.

You can search “Schiff California fires” and find at least a half-dozen actions Schiff has taken to address the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles. Of course, the facts didn’t matter to Bondi. She just wanted to show off for Donald Trump.

And what better way than to echo her boss’s bullshit?

In the world according to Trump, the Los Angeles fires went out of control because of a lack of water — and that was the direct result of Democrats’ desire to save (in his mind) a worthless fish. Over and over, Trump declared he had the perfect solution —“unlimited water coming up from the Pacific Northwest” — that could be diverted by simply turning a giant faucet.

Trump has been saying a variation of this line for years, and over time it has been amped up. Shortly after he took office again, on Jan. 31, the Army Corps of Engineers under White House pressure released water from two California reservoirs in the Tulare Lake Basin under its control. Officials knew none of the water would end up in southern California — and the fires had already been contained — but Trump posted a picture and hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

“They lost 25,000 houses to fires because they didn’t have the water come down from the Pacific Northwest. They have a lot of water, but they send it out into Pacific to protect a little tiny fish,” Trump said on Sept. 12 on ‘Fox and Friends.”