Fifth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays will be for paid subscribers.

I spent nine years as a diplomatic correspondent for The Washington Post and wrote a book about Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s efforts to shift course in George W. Bush’s second term. The experience taught me that effective diplomacy is hard, grinding work, with a slow payoff. Rice, a rabid football fan, liked to cite Woody Hayes’s strategy — “three yards and a cloud of dust.”

For Donald Trump, almost every move is a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown. He prefers flash over substance. He talks tough but doesn’t follow through. He rushes into summit meetings without lower-level officials laying the groundwork, so they rarely succeed — not that he would admit that.

Instead, he bullshits that foreign policy is easy — and that he’s effective at it. That makes him an easy mark.

For instance, he’s swayed by personal flattery. Pakistani officials this year announced they had nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to settle a dispute with India over the Kashmir region. (Trump has been obsessed with being awarded the honor because Barack Obama won it.) Whatever the U.S. role, it’s long been India’s policy that the 75-year-old Kashmir conflict is strictly between India and Pakistan, with little role for outsiders. Other presidents have respected Indian sensitivities about Kashmir.

But Trump played into Pakistan’s hands by suggesting that India also nominate him for a peace prize. The result was a major rupture in U.S.-India relations that has been painstakingly nurtured over successive administrations, Democrat and Republican. They must’ve done handsprings in Islamabad.

Of even greater consequence to U.S. security is Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which started 3 1/2 years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. During the 2024 election campaign, at rally after rally, Trump declared he could end the war within 24 hours.

