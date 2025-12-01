Trump gave Vladimir Putin the red-carpet treatment in Auguts

Over and over, Donald Trump laments what he calls the “Russia Russia Russia hoax.” It’s his shorthand for rejecting the clear evidence that Russia, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, interfered in the 2016 election to tilt the race toward Trump. Whether that intervention — such as giving hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks — made a difference in the outcome is open to dispute. But Trump nullifies everything, saying it was “made-up,” and frequently laments that the controversy made it difficult to forge a good relationship with Putin in his first term.

“He [Putin] would look and see what happened. He would think we’re crazy, you know, with the made-up Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News in August after holding a summit with Putin in Alaska.

Trump utters this bullshit for several reasons. First, he distances his 2016 victory from any Russian interference. Second, given the media focus on Russia’s possible role, he delegitimizes accurate (and Pulitzer Prize-winning) reporting as “made up.” Third, he offers an excuse for why he hasn’t been able to settle the Russia-Ukraine war despite his bromance with Putin.

But there is no dispute that Russia tried to ensure that Trump won. That finding — first issued by the intelligence community days before Trump took office — was reaffirmed by four major investigations: a 2019 report released by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, a 2019 Justice Department inspector general report, a bipartisan report by the Senate Intelligence Committee issued in 2020 by a GOP-controlled Senate, and a 2023 report released by special counsel John Durham.

In fact, it’s precisely because the findings are so conclusive that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, presumably under orders from Trump, has falsely claimed the original intelligence conclusion was a “treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.” Trump is forever trying to rewrite history, and in his second term his aides are eager to help him do so.

To be sure, there was some bad reporting surrounding this issue. Some reporters (and the FBI) were too credulous of the Steele dossier, assembled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele, working under contract for a private investigative firm at the behest of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Steele’s reporting alleged a “well-developed conspiracy of cooperation” between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin — points that were circulated to journalists and State Department officials to encourage reporting on possible Trump-Russia connections. The FBI cited information from Steele’s reports to clear a “probable cause hurdle” required by a special foreign intelligence court to permit electronic surveillance of a Trump campaign aide.

After these disturbing details tumbled out and virtually nothing Steele claimed could be confirmed, it wasn’t hard for Trump to erect a misleading counter-narrative embraced by his supporters—that Clinton herself tried to influence the outcome of the election with the assistance of the “deep state” FBI. (Never mind that her campaign was the victim of a hack by a foreign government.)

But Americans should not be detracted by the reality of what Russia did in the 2016 election — and that the Trump campaign was eager for Russia’s assistance.