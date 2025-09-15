Fourth in the series, “On Trump’s Bullshit.” The first was published Aug. 21, and subsequent essays will be for paid subscribers.

Assessing Donald Trump’s falsehoods often comes down to an unanswerable question: is he deceiving us, or just deeply misinformed—by himself?

He’s been against free trade for decades and has long advocated for tariffs to address trade deficits. You can argue with his economic logic — or lack thereof — but for someone whose political positions constantly shift, his obsession with trade deficits has been remarkably consistent.

Here’s the bullshit: his constant refrain that other countries, not Americans, pay the tariffs.

During the presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Trump reacted with disdain when the vice president called his proposed tariffs a “Trump sales tax.”

Trump fumed: “I have no sales tax. That’s an incorrect statement. She knows that we’re doing tariffs on other countries. Other countries are going to finally, after 75 years, pay us back for all that we’ve done for the world, and the tariff will be substantial in some cases.”

Trump often reminds audiences that he has a degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. But he must have missed the lecture in introductory economics when the professor sketched the supply-and-demand graph that shows how domestic prices rise when a tariff is imposed on imported products.

Or maybe he didn’t. Trump has always dreamed of making other countries pay — he even took out a full-page ad in The New York Times in 1987 demanding that — but the cost to everyday Americans of his tariff policy was an inconvenient truth best ignored.

This is an example of how Trump’s fabrications have consequences, far and wide, as government officials twist themselves into pretzels trying to defend his policies.