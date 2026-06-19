BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Mark Goodman's avatar
Mark Goodman
5d

Let’s hope the MOU succeeds in its most important purpose: to allow Trump to abandon his misbegotten war.

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
3d

Excellent point by point summary of Trump's hypocrisy. it's also worth noting one of the most remarkable features of the MOU, which says that Iran has agreed not to impose charges for passage through the Strait of Hormuz for "60 days only". The addition of "only" is a remarkable admission of defeat by the U.S. The JCPOA certainly never contemplated the Iranians being able to impose fees for passage. The 60 days prohibition on charging fees is clearly a figleaf that the Iranians allowed the U.S. so Trump can claim no fees are being charged (technically true for 60 days only). To me, this is the most humiliating provision the Iranians have imposed on the U.S. And now Trump is trying to spin his way out of it (claiming somehow maybe fees will be collected by the U.S., or that the U.S. will just steal 20 percent of the oil, which is a remarkable confession to the intent to commit a future crime). Thanks for your invaluable work Glenn. I know you're not in the fact-checking business anymore, but some of the things J.D. Vance have been saying about the MOU and trying to make it sound like an improvement on the JCPOA would be worthy of someone fact-checking (probably someone has, but I haven't seen a point-by-point fact check).

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