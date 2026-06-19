Trump in 2018 announced he’s ending Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran

On May 8, 2018, standing in the Diplomatic Reception Room, Donald Trump read out the indictment of the Iran nuclear deal he was killing at that very moment. The deal’s sunset clauses, he said, were “totally unacceptable.” The inspection provisions “lack adequate mechanisms to prevent, detect, and punish cheating.” The deal “fails to address” Iran’s ballistic missiles. It had handed Tehran billions to finance “menacing” activity across the region.

Eight years later, in France, Trump on Wednesday signed a fourteen-point memorandum of understanding that promises “at least USD 300 billion” for Iran reconstruction, pushes the hardest nuclear questions into a second-stage negotiation, and treats missiles, proxies, and verification as matters for later.

To some extent, the MOU and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the 2015 Barack Obama deal — are apples and oranges. The MOU is a preliminary de-escalation framework, not a comprehensive nuclear accord. Moreover, some Trump defenders have argued that the U.S.-Israeli attacks this year degraded Iran’s nuclear and missile capacity, making a thinner agreement more tolerable than the JCPOA was when Iran’s infrastructure was intact.

But Trump spent years judging Iran diplomacy by front-loaded relief, inspections, missiles and sunsets — the same tests his framework now postpones. So let’s let Trump prosecute the case himself, using the archive of Trump statements since 2007 assembled by Sourcebase. His decade-long indictment of the Obama deal reads like a charging document with the defendant’s name left blank.

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Count One: The Sunset That Never Rises

The sunset clauses — provisions phasing out JCPOA restrictions — were Trump’s first and loudest complaint. In October 2017, during an Iran strategy speech, he called the deal “weak inspections in exchange for no more than a purely short-term and temporary delay in Iran’s path to nuclear weapons.” In 2020 he said the JCPOA was “close to expiring” and Iran would be “on their path to nuclear weapons.”

His own framework does something different, and in one respect more permissive: it postpones the nuclear terms that would make any sunset meaningful.

On April 16, asked whether a deal was close, Trump said, “I have a little deal. I can make a little deal… They’ve agreed to almost everything.”

But the substantive limits remain unresolved. In the Obama accord, Iran was required to ship out or destroy 97 percent of its enriched uranium stockpile, cap its enrichment purity at 3.67 percent, and dismantle two-thirds of its centrifuges to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. All those lists went out the window when Trump pulled out of the agreement — and then Iran raced forward with renewed enrichment.

In effect, the JCPOA imposed nuclear limits. The MOU stops at promising to negotiate them.

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Count Two: $150 Billion Was Robbery; $300 Billion Is Diplomacy

Few figures recur in Trump’s Iran archive as often as “$150 billion.” In a 2015 USA Today op-ed, he claimed the JCPOA handed Iran that sum along with the right to keep some six thousand centrifuges. On Meet the Press that December he tied it to “24 day check periods” and “self-inspection.” To Sean Hannity in 2017: “$150 billion given, we got nothing… $1.7 billion in cash… This is the worst deal.” After the strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, he returned to the theme: “Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal.”

Of course, Trump got this totally wrong. Obama didn’t give Iran $150 billion in cash. The figure referred to Iran’s foreign-currency reserves, heavily restricted by sanctions. It was never U.S. taxpayer money. Iran also had loans that needed to be repaid, principally by China, further reducing what was available. Once Iran fulfilled other obligations, it would have about $55 billion left, the Treasury said at the time. (For its part, the Central Bank of Iran said the number was actually $32 billion, not $55 billion.) As for the $1.7 billion in cash, that referred to a separate deal to reimburse Iran for money for an arms purchase frozen after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Paragraph six of the MOU commits the United States, with regional partners, to “develop a plan with at least USD 300 billion for reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic.” Reporting on the deal’s mechanics emphasizes that the figure is a sanctions-waiver and licensing framework that the United States would enable rather than a direct U.S. appropriation. But that defense — that the figure is not a direct U.S. appropriation — is the defense Trump rejected for a decade.

In his October 2017 strategy speech he laid out the structural complaint directly: “all of the money was paid up front… rather than at the end” when Iran had “shown they’ve played by the rules.”

The MOU front-loads economic relief. Under the agreement, the U.S. must immediately lift its naval blockade of Iran and grant waivers to export its oil — even before a final negotiation of the nuclear program.

Little wonder that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), usually a strong Trump supporter, fumed: “Giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea.”

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Count Three: The Inspections That Aren’t There

In September 2015, at a conference in Yalta, Trump attacked the JCPOA’s “24-day inspection waiting periods” and Iran’s purported right “in certain instances, to self inspect.” By October 2017, he claimed that Iran had “intimidated international inspectors” and refused them access to military sites. In the 2018 withdrawal speech, the inspection provisions, he said, “lack adequate mechanisms to prevent, detect, and punish cheating, and don’t even have the unqualified right to inspect many important locations.” (These claims were exaggerated.)

The JCPOA, whatever its weaknesses, layered the Additional Protocol — expanded inspections — on top of Iran’s preexisting safeguards and built in a snapback mechanism at the U.N. Security Council. There is no equivalent in the MOU. The framework is structured as a sixty-day test that prioritizes Strait of Hormuz transit and de-escalation, leaving verification and technical nuclear terms to follow-on talks. During that window, Iran’s obligations default to the safeguards it already owes the IAEA under the Non-Proliferation Treaty — the very baseline Trump spent a decade repeatedly calling inadequate.

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Count Four: Missiles, Proxies, and the Table He Wouldn’t Leave

When Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal in 2018, he set out what a real Iran agreement would have to contain: elimination of “ballistic missiles,” an end to support for terrorism, and a halt to Iran’s “menacing regional activity.”

Each item was a category the JCPOA had set aside. But the MOU sets each item aside again. Missile constraints and proxy constraints were explicitly deferred to a later track. Israeli officials have publicly objected on exactly those grounds. In the text now public, those questions are postponed, not settled.

Then there is the doctrine. Trump’s signature negotiating principle, repeated across forty years of speeches, surfaced in April 2016 as his core diagnosis of the JCPOA’s failure: “In negotiation, you must be willing to walk.” The 2015 Iran deal, he said, was the “result of not being willing to leave the table.”

In other words, the president who made walking away the test of strength is now selling a framework built around staying for another round.

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The Standard He Set

Reasonable nonproliferation analysts can disagree about whether a degraded Iran with a thin framework is more dangerous than an intact Iran with a thick one. What matters is that Trump spent ten years writing the rubric by which any American president’s Iran deal would be judged: no sunsets, no front-loaded money, no inspection loopholes, no missile carve-outs, no walking back from the table.

His own agreement fails or defers every test. The posture his officials now take amounts to a familiar refrain: trust the process, wait for the details, do not negotiate in public. Trump once told voters those were the surest signs a deal was rotten.

The fight over the JCPOA was never just about policy; it was also about authorship. Read against Trump’s new framework, Trump’s own words are the most compelling witness for the prosecution.

(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric over the years was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)