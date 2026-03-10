BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
4d

So in effect Trump admits he made stuff up because he didn’t know the facts. And how stupid a lie is it that the Iranians bombed their own school with an American weapon (or maybe they were targeting an IRGC building???) Trump says dozens of obvious lies every week yet still has the support of nearly 40 percent of the country. It’s like George Carlin said, think about the average American and then realize half of Americans are dumber than that (although not unironically he should have said to think of the median American).

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Jan Z.'s avatar
Jan Z.
3d

I am so angry that I can’t respond without being downright ignorant. I am totally against war. Period! It solves nothing!

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