My novel-in-progress, set in 1920s Dutch East Indies, starts with a haunting prologue. In 1929, two young ladies plunge from an airplane at 2,000 feet, having bought all eight seats so they’d have the aircraft to themselves. The mystery behind their leap remains hidden until the novel’s final pages.

In those early days of commercial aviation, there were no flight attendants, just the flight crew up front. My story is inspired by two real-life incidents that informed my research.

As I wrote in an earlier post, when I examined State Department cables and inspection reports in the National Archives, I discovered unusual dispatches by Coert du Bois, then the U.S. consul general (top diplomat) for the colony (present-day Indonesia). Du Bois had a distinguished career — including, while based in Havana, expediting U.S. visas for Jews fleeing Nazi Germany when much of the State Department thwarted such requests. One of his reports to Washington from the Dutch East Indies, titled “The Problem of the Half Caste,” sparked the core of my story — which is about a tangled three-way relationship between an American diplomat, his wife and one of the first female doctors in the colony, who is half-Dutch and half-Indonesian.

As I dug deeper, I discovered something startling. In 1935, du Bois’s daughters booked all six tickets on a single-pilot flight from London to Paris and, when it reached cruising altitude, vanished from the plane. They were said to be distraught over the deaths of two military fliers they barely knew. Their dramatic act generated headlines around the world and helped lead to the introduction of flight attendants.

While reviewing the du Bois papers at the New England Historic Genealogical Society, I found a letter from a family friend who had seen the girls at the airport. He noted how calm, smiling, and natural they seemed before the flight.

Excerpt of a letter from a family friend

The incident aligned powerfully with my story’s arc and themes. (The emotional world of the novel, however, is invented.) Since my story takes place in the late 1920s in Southeast Asia, I shifted the setting and introduced a Dutch aircraft, the eight-seat, two-pilot Fokker VIIb.

After a failed Communist coup in 1926, nervous Dutch colonial officials pushed for a new air carrier that could ferry troops across the sprawling archipelago. Royal Dutch Petroleum took the lead, along with other business interests, in financing the airline that became Royal Netherlands Indian Airways, or KNILM. In late 1928, regular service started with the Fokker TriMotors, carrying over one thousand flights and four thousand passengers in the first six months. So it made sense to have the incident take place in 1929 on one of those planes.

Oddly enough, in 1928, Alfred Loewenstein — then one of the richest men in the world — fell to his death from his private Fokker VIIb.

Share

The operating theory was that Loewenstein meant to enter the lavatory, located in the rear of the plane to the left, but instead turned right and mistakenly unlatched the entry door, which was held in place only by two small bolts. It became known as history’s most unfortunate bathroom break — though William Norris, in The Man Who Fell from the Sky, argues it was a carefully planned murder.

Fokker VIIb with its flimsy entry door open

Eventually, I was persuaded to set aside my original prologue and instead start the story with the girls’ fatal plunge, which takes place in 1929. Then Chapter 1 flashes back to the family’s arrival in the colony in 1926 by steamer from the Suez Canal, and the story continues chronologically from there.

For paid subscribers, I have included below the prologue as it is now written. I’ve refined it a dozen times and welcome any and all feedback. Does it set the scene? Does it move quickly? Would you want to keep reading?