BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Ray Zielinski's avatar
Ray Zielinski
4d

Love the Emily Litella reference! Sums up Trump’s response to everything that goes sideways under his watch.

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
4d

Trump is nonetheless worried about the price of oil. He’s desperately looking for an off ramp from the Iran war. But the Iranians are now determined to control and levy fees on the Strait of Hormuz.

He’s trapped there now, unable to stop them.

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