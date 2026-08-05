Trump in 2012, speaking during a video monologue on gasoline prices: “Gasoline will soon be $5 a gallon and it's going a lot higher than that and people are outraged. The fact is we have nobody in the White House to protect us.”

Three Donald Trump quotes:

2008: Asked what he would do as president, Trump said, “those oil prices would drop like a rock.”

2022: High gasoline prices are “the equivalent of a massive tax hike on America.”

2026: “Short term oil prices... is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

Gas prices are the most visible sign of inflation to many Americans because pump prices are prominently displayed to drivers. Out of office, Trump has always insisted that the president owns the price of gasoline. Even when he acknowledged fragile oil markets, he rarely treated those limits as an excuse for a president—not for OPEC, not for war, not for events abroad.

Well, guess what: As gasoline prices spiked this year — though not quite to 2022 levels — Trump claimed a wartime carve-out apparently available only to him. Never mind that he started the war with Iran almost on a whim, and he can’t figure out how to end it.

I realize that saying Trump is hypocritical is like saying the sky is blue. But it’s worth recalling how little quarter he gave his predecessors over the price of gas.

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Trump built a blunt political rule of presidential responsibility, and he applied it first to Barack Obama and then to Joe Biden. In February 2012, as gas prices climbed, he said, “We have nobody in the White House to protect us,” and told Americans to “get used to paying tremendous gasoline prices because we have nobody, nobody to protect us.” In January 2024, he told voters plainly that “you can do a lot of things if you’re president.” The premise was always the same — the levers exist, and a competent president pulls them.

He also made specific promises during the 2024 campaign. He pledged to “cut fuel prices in half within 12 months.” And he presented that rule to voters as a ballot test. “MAGA — MAKE AFFORDABLE GAS AGAIN!” he posted in July 2024. Weeks later, he posted: “If you want lower prices, VOTE TRUMP!”

The clearest precedent came in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gave Biden the kind of foreign-war defense Trump now claims for himself.

On March 9, 2022, an interviewer asked Trump directly whether gas prices were rising because of the war in Ukraine. He conceded the smallest sliver — “I think it’s because of that a little bit” — then buried it beneath his larger claim. Under his policies, he said, “War or no war, [prices] would have been very low because we were dominant.”

He also mocked the Biden administration’s label for the spike. “Putin, they called it Putin price hikes,” he said in April 2024. “It wasn’t only Putin. It was Putin and plenty of other things that Biden got wrong.” Similarly, in 2011, Trump used the Arab Spring to reinforce his argument about presidential failure, noting that after unrest in Egypt, “OPEC announced an increase” — and blaming Washington for having “nobody that calls up OPEC” to stop it.

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Now, most economists would argue a president has little control over gas prices. The biggest factor, after all, is crude oil. More than 50 percent of the price at the pump is directly tied to the cost of crude oil. About 18 percent of the cost reflects state and federal taxes. About 15 percent stems from distribution and marketing, while 13 percent comes from refining costs and profits. Crude is priced globally. Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz disrupts oil shipments and lifts pump prices no matter who sits in the White House, just as the Libyan uprising affected crude supplies in 2011.

When I ran The Washington Post Fact Checker, I routinely dinged politicians for blaming other politicians for the price of gasoline.

“It’s that time of year again: Gasoline prices have spiked, and politicians are trying to make political hay,” I wrote in 2021. “The Fact Checker has had to deal with this faux issue for decades. We wrote about it in 1996 when then-Sen. Bob Dole campaigned for president and urged a repeal of the 4.3 cent gasoline tax because gasoline then was on track to reach $1.31 a gallon. We wrote about it in 2000 when gas prices appeared to have popped to the highest level ever. We wrote about it in 2012 when Republicans misleadingly complained that gasoline prices had doubled in President Barack Obama’s term. And here we are again. President Biden has been president for only six months, and somehow his policies have already led to high gasoline prices.”

There was probably no bigger offender than Trump. On rally stages and in all-caps posts, year after year, Trump told voters to read gas-station signs as a verdict on the president.

Now that the gasoline signs are flashing red, Trump plays Emily Litella —“Never mind.”

(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric and Truth Social posts over the years was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)