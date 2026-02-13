BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Elie Canetti
13h

Re your statement, “This week, for instance, The Washington Post headlined: “U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in January, the strongest gain in months.” That’s because economists expected a lower figure. But this was the Post headline in 2017, when a similar number was released: “U.S. job market stumbles in May, adding just 138,000 jobs.”

It might be worth noting the comparison looks even worse when you consider the US working age population grew by about 6 million (3 percent) since 2018 (most recent data from FRED) so the equivalent “stumble” in the job market today would have required 142,000 jobs to reach that low bar. So we are 12,000 jobs short of a stumble.

Ray Zielinski
13h

Let’s not forget that monthly job figures are noisy and often revised down. More telling are the 90% confidence limits, which are as low as 7,700! Time will tell, of course, but one apparently decent month’s figures don’t mean much as a stand alone number given the 2025 job performance.

