“We had the greatest economy in the history of our country in my first term. We’re blowing it away now.”

—Donald Trump, speaking to Larry Kudlow, Feb. 9

Here are the facts: The 2025 calendar year was the worst for American job creation in a non-recessionary year since 2003 — and the second worst since 1960. The 181,000 jobs created in 2025 are a sharp drop from the 1.46 million created in 2024 — a period Trump claims was an “economic catastrophe.”

Because of the conventions of American journalism, this stunning statistic was not mentioned. If the 181,000 number rated a mention, it often was buried. Let me explain.

The monthly jobs numbers always earn headlines, but they are an imperfect metric, and the tone of the coverage depends on market expectations. This week, for instance, The Washington Post headlined: “U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in January, the strongest gain in months.” That’s because economists expected a lower figure. But this was the Post headline in 2017, when a similar number was released: “U.S. job market stumbles in May, adding just 138,000 jobs.”

This initial monthly estimate, based on surveys of approximately 119,000 businesses and government agencies, is then revised two more times by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, sometimes significantly. But the revisions aren’t often covered or are buried in news reports on the next monthly figures. That May 2017 report, for instance, was later revised to more than 146,000.

For 2025, all but the month of December have had its final revision, so an annual figure is more solid. But the annual figures are also revised as more accurate data is received by the BLS from state governments.

On Jan. 9, BLS first estimated that 2025 grew by 584,000 jobs, which was rather weak, but it slashed that estimate by more than 400,000 a month later. BLS also reduced its estimate for 2024 by nearly 28 percent, meaning 2025 could go even lower in the final estimate next year.

The updated estimate shows the economy has stumbled badly under Trump — fewer jobs were created in all of 2025 than the monthly average for 2023.

Not since 2003, when only 124,000 jobs were added, has there been so few new jobs in a non-recessionary year (as labeled by the National Bureau of Economic Research).

The yearly number looks a little better if you calculate January to January: a gain of 359,000 jobs. You might have seen that number in some news reports. But December is subject to one more revision, and January two more, so the final number will change. Moreover, 2025 still would be the second worst non-recessionary year in the past 65 years if calculated January to January.

Not to get too far in the weeds, but the monthly figures are collected just before mid-month, during the pay period that includes the 12th, so the “January” number reflects the change in jobs from mid-December to mid-January. If you wanted to truly calculate what happened under Trump (or any other president), you would use February-to-February jobs data, since a president takes office on January 20. The February estimate will be released in March.

Thus, the December-to-December calculation includes the last two months of the Biden presidency. The number of jobs fell 6,000 in that period. There was a burst of hiring after Trump took office — until he announced sweeping tariffs on April 2. (The implementation of “liberation day” came in fits and starts.) After that, job growth fluctuated greatly from month to month, essentially stalled.

Of course, the pace of hiring in the U.S. economy is affected by many factors besides presidential actions. But erratic policymaking certainly doesn’t help.

To sum up, 2025 appears headed for the record books as one of the worst years for job growth in recent American history. I’m certain Trump will never mention that.