BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Peter Eisner's avatar
Peter Eisner
3d

Glenn, well said. I attended the WHCA dinner once years back when I was at Newsday, and I saw clearly that it wasn't for me. I’ve been invited since, but I haven't gone.

This, though, is of a different order. This president, as we all know, reviles journalism and cares nothing that reporters have been killed in action—take the case of Jamal Khashoggi, or the 129 members of the press killed in the line of duty in 2025, according to the Committee to Protect Journalism. What was expected of his speech? Exactly what was delivered.

It’s all well and good that the WHCA provides scholarships, but inviting this president delegitimizes the organization itself. Those WSJ reporters, and all others who call themselves journalists, should have boycotted—smile or no smile. It is confounding and otherworldly to imagine them writing what they wrote, only to share a stage and shake hands with that man.

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
3d

Fine analysis. I, too, once attended a WHCA dinner as an LA Times reporter but never again. In found it entertaining but ultimately off-putting. This time was appalling. WHCA need to reconsider its leadership.

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