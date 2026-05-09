BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bewickswren's avatar
Bewickswren
2d

Stellar detailed report. Thank you for your credibility. This Administration is so off-course.

Reply
Share
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
1d

More bad news: “But for Gulf states that host major U.S. military installations and have long counted on defense ties with America as a hedge against Iran, the attacks by Iran represented another humbling moment in a conflict that has badly damaged their security and economies.

“They are now worried, senior Gulf officials say, that the deal to end it will focus on Washington’s main concern—Iran’s nuclear program—while leaving intact what they see as the main threats to their security: the regime’s conventional missiles and its allied militias.”

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-ceasefire-deal-gulf-countries-9402cac4

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GLENN KESSLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture