Trump in the Rose Garden on May 8

During the Vietnam War, Sen. William Fulbright (D-Arkansas) popularized the phrase “credibility gap” to describe the difference between the optimistic reports on the war’s progress by the Lyndon Johnson administration and the reality on the ground. When the Pentagon Papers were published, showing U.S. officials knew they were lying, Americans were so shaken that trust in government pronouncements was forever undermined.

Donald Trump lies about almost everything, so to some extent many Americans already discount what he says; not even supporters expect him to be truthful most of the time. During his two terms as president, the bar for the veracity of presidential statements has been lowered dramatically.

Even so, the gap between what Trump says about the war with Iran and the apparent reality keeps growing. The Iranian regime of course has its own credibility issues, but Trump’s constant, inaccurate patter about the course of the war has undercut the notion that the United States would be a more truthful actor in the war.

The problem was highlighted early in the conflict when a Tomahawk cruise missile — used only by the United States in the conflict — struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base next to an elementary school, killing more than 100 children. Trump went from blaming Iran (March 7) to claiming he hadn’t seen the footage (March 9) to falsely suggesting Iran had Tomahawk missiles (March 9) to finally dismissing the incident as “under investigation” (March 15). Video evidence examined by Bellingcat, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and other news outlets left no doubt this was an American missile.

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On every level, from the type of military operation— “an excursion” — to the success of U.S. strikes, Trump’s credibility gap was plain to see.

When it became clear that Trump’s stated goal of “regime change” was a failure — Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike but his successor was his own son Mojtaba, even more hard-line — Trump insisted, against all evidence, that he had accomplished his goal. Yet the Revolutionary Guard and government structure remained intact.

And on April 23, Trump claimed “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz. But on May 5, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters the U.S. had destroyed 7 Iranian fast boats that ‘failed to heed our warnings’ — meaning Iranian forces were still actively challenging U.S. ships. On May 7, U.S. destroyers came under missile, drone and small-boat attack while transiting it.

Trump has compounded the credibility problem by offering wildly divergent numbers, apparently untethered to evidence.

On Iran’s Navy:

March 20: “They had a Navy two weeks ago; they have no Navy anymore. It’s all at the bottom of the sea. 58 ships knocked down in two days.”

March 26: “154 ships have been shot down and are resting very nicely at the bottom of the sea.”

April 14: “They have no Navy. 158 ships are underwater, under sea. All of their mine sweepers and all of their, they call them mine droppers... They’re all at the bottom of the sea.”

On Iranian missile capability:

March 7: “We’ve knocked out about 70 percent of the rocket, of the launchers. The launchers are a big deal, very hard to get, very expensive.”

April 29: “They have missiles, about 82 percent are gone. And they have drones, and most of them are gone. Most of the factories are mostly gone.”

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Fresh reporting shows that Trump’s happy talk is hot air. The Washington Post revealed this week that a confidential CIA analysis delivered to policymakers concludes that Iran can survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship.

“Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventories of mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar stockpiles of missiles, a U.S. official said,” according to The Post. “The official said there is evidence that the regime has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles and even assemble some new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported on April 23 that “since the war began in late February, the United States has burned through around half of its long-range stealth cruise missiles and fired off roughly 10 times the number of Tomahawk cruise missiles it currently buys each year, according to internal Defense Department estimates and congressional officials.”

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The Washington Post, in another scoop, documented that Iran has hit many more U.S. military assets than the Trump administration has reported. The Post counted at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment — hangars, barracks, fuel depots, aircraft and key radar, communications and air defense equipment — at U.S. military sites under fire across the Middle East since the war began.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, two of the largest commercial providers of satellite imagery, Vantor and Planet, have withheld the publication of imagery of the region. (Their biggest customer is the U.S. government.) So The Post came up with a clever solution — they cross-referenced high-resolution satellite imagery from Iranian agencies with lower-resolution imagery from the European Union’s satellite system.

“No Iranian imagery was found to have been manipulated,” The Post reported.

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Also this week, The New York Times reported that Trump was forced to shelve “Project Freedom” — under which he had announced that the United States would escort oil tankers through the strait — because Saudi Arabia refused to allow the use of its bases and airspace. That’s a sign that even supposed allies no longer trust the United States.

At almost every turn, Trump’s war rhetoric has been contradicted by the facts. The credibility gap continues to widen — and in war, the consequences are not just political. It shapes how allies respond, how adversaries calculate risk, and whether American statements are believed at all.

Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.