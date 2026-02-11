Trump on Dan Bongino’s show

“The Republicans should say, ‘We wanna take over. We should take over the voting, the voting in at least…15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

—Donald Trump, in an interview with Dan Bongino, Feb. 2

Remember how Donald Trump called the Georgia secretary of state on Jan. 4, 2021, and demanded that he find 11,780 votes —“which is one more than we have” — so that Trump could claim a win in a state that he had lost? To his credit, Brad Raffensperger refused.

Now Trump is trying to secure those votes ahead of time.

Lost amid the flurry of Trump outrages — the attempted seizure of Greenland, the killings by ICE in Minneapolis, the racist meme he posted of the Obamas — is the fact that the president is engineering a silent coup. If he succeeds, it will mean the end of a functioning American democracy.

The genius of Trump’s machinations is that it’s hard for people to keep their focus on any one issue — and the media rarely find time to catch up.

But keep your eyes on Georgia — especially Fulton County.

That’s the linchpin of Trump’s efforts to ensure that Republicans are victorious — even if they lose. Fulton County, which contains much of metropolitan Atlanta, is the source of Democratic power in the state and is critical to Sen. Jon Ossoff’s re-election chances this year.

Trump’s plans have emerged in fits and starts, and there has been some great reporting in several publications. I’m going to lay out the scheme, with links to the relevant articles.

Share

1. Appoint election deniers in key spots

Trump has installed election deniers into high-level spots in the government. “As government insiders, these activists could wield their newfound power to discredit future results or rekindle old claims to argue for a federal intrusion into locally administered voting systems,” the New York Times reported.

Heather Honey, deputy assistant secretary for election integrity, is one example. Before entering government, she was associated with an organization called Election Integrity Network, spearheaded by Cleta Mitchell — an attorney who advised Trump during his call to Raffensperger and was forced out of her law firm afterward.

Before Honey took her post, The Times reported, she told right-wing activists that the Trump administration could declare a “national emergency” and justify dictating new rules to state and local governments. She said this could be based on an “actual investigation” of the 2020 election if it showed there had been a “manipulation” of the vote.

Share

2. Launch investigations into previously debunked claims.

On Jan. 28, the FBI seized more than 650 boxes of Fulton County ballots and voting records from the 2020 election. ProPublica reported that Kevin Moncla, who has sued for the same records taken by the FBI, was a major source for the government’s inquiry, with the Justice Department using files and exhibits from Moncla. A lawyer for Gateway Pundit, a right-wing news site that fanned 2020 election lies, once warned the publication in an email that “Moncla is a known fabricator. I wouldn’t touch/publish anything he produces,” according to a court filing.

Meanwhile, the search warrant affidavit unsealed this week revealed it was based on a referral sent by Kurt Olsen, an attorney who Trump appointed to a White House position titled Director of Election Security and Integrity. A federal judge imposed sanctions on Olsen for filing baseless claims about the midterm elections in Arizona in 2022. The affidavit mostly repeats claims pushed by election deniers for years — but rejected through recounts, audits and legal proceedings.

This action was unprecedented. The federal government has never before confiscated original election records. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also attended the raid, telling Congress that Trump had requested her involvement because of an unspecified “national security issue.” There is no evidence of that, and the affidavit does not mention possible foreign interference or any other national-security concern.

Raffensperger, a Republican, denounced the probe. “As secretary of state, I’ve made Georgia the safest and most secure place to vote,” he said in a statement. ”Instead of wasting time and tax dollars trying to change the past with baseless and repackaged claims, let’s focus our efforts on building a safer, more affordable future for all hardworking Georgians.”

Last year, Trump signed an executive order to change election rules nationwide, but he’s been blocked by the courts. This appears to be Plan B. Trump advocate John Solomon, a former reporter with a knack for knowing Trump’s next move, said last week: “I think you will see a similar type operation soon in Arizona.”

More states will likely follow.

Share

3. Stress-test how much the system can bear

There is no earthly reason to re-litigate claims of election fraud in Fulton County, but Trump once again is testing the limits.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Trump expressed regret for not ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines in 2020, though he questioned whether it would have been effective. “They’re good warriors,” he said of the National Guard. “I’m not sure that they’re sophisticated enough in the ways of crooked Democrats and the way they cheat, to figure that out.”

Now Trump is trying everything — from pushing states to redraw House districts to seeking voters’ private information — in an effort to tilt the playing field for the midterm elections. (The Washington Post produced an excellent round-up.) The House district gambit largely failed because of Democratic countermeasures. Other schemes have not progressed fast enough.

But the last card up Trump’s sleeve is seizing control of voting from key states, as he suggested and as Honey proposed. In Georgia, a law passed by Republicans allows the Trump-majority election board to seize control of as many as four county election boards, but Trump wants to take this concept national. There was a flurry of news coverage when Trump made his remarks on Bongino’s show — and bipartisan concern — but heed Trump’s words. He is deadly serious.

If Trump acts, litigation will follow — but as Trump has learned, the courts move slowly. When Trump wins control of elections in key states — which under the Constitution are supposed to be state-run — it will be too late. He will have won.