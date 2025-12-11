Trump speaking to supporters on Dec. 9: “I say: ‘Why is it we only take people from shithole countries?”

There’s a recurring pattern to Trump controversies. First comes the news report, the result of good digging by a reporter. Then comes the denial, designed to calm down the outrage. Finally, there’s the confirmation—sometimes years later, when it no longer matters.

Act 1: The news report

Josh Dawsey, then with The Washington Post, reports on Jan. 12, 2018:

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they discussed protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to several people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers. Trump then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday…In addition, the president singled out Haiti, telling lawmakers that immigrants from that country must be left out of any deal, these people said. “Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump said, according to people familiar with the meeting. “Take them out.”

Act 2: The denial

Trump tweets on Jan. 12:

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!”

In a second tweet, he blames Democrats for twisting his words, though Republicans in attendance confirmed them:

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denies the policy implications at a Jan. 16 briefing when asked whether he preferred immigrants from Norway than people from Haiti or Africa:

“Not at all. In fact, it’s actually the opposite, because by definition, a merit-based system is colorblind. It’s not basing it on any of that criteria. It’s not based on race, it’s not based on religion, it’s not based on country of origin, it’s actually based on the merits of whether or not this person is going to be contributing to society.”

Act 3: The confirmation

At a rally Tuesday, Trump recalled the incident, confirming Dawsey’s original reporting, though he switched in Somalia (his current focus of hatred) for Haiti:

“Remember, I said that to the senators that came in, the Democrats. They wanted to be bipartisan. So, they came in and they said this is totally off the record. Nothing mentioned here. We want to be honest, because our country was going to hell and we had a meeting and I say: ‘Why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden — just a few — let us have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people, do you mind?’ But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime — the only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”

It was ever thus.