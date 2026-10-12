Zelensky and Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in September

Eleven months ago, I wrote a post titled “Why Donald Trump Hates Ukraine.” I argued that many reporters failed to realize that Trump was always on Vladimir Putin’s side, and so they kept looking for the moment when he would finally embrace Kyiv. Trump played this game by dangling hints that he was irritated with Putin.

“The constant search for a Trump turn in favor of Ukraine reminded me of the moments that reporters tried to grasp in his first term — the signal that he had finally begun to act like an ordinary president. That moment never came, just like Trump will never support Ukraine,” I wrote. “He hates Ukraine. He detests Ukraine. He wishes Ukraine only ill will. Sad to say, when push comes to shove, Trump will always sell out Ukraine and favor Russia.”

Will Trump’s outrageous deal to buy Russian diesel fuel and call for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s ouster finally shatter any illusions about which side he is backing? One would hope so, but I have my doubts. Trump plays reporters like a fiddle.

Share

Here’s a sampling of the pattern.

January 23, 2025: Said “Ukraine is ready to make a deal,” putting responsibility for progress on Russia.

February 19: Called Zelensky a “Dictator without Elections,” accused him of doing a terrible job, and praised his own negotiations with Russia.

***

March 7: Threatened major sanctions on Moscow because Russia was “absolutely pounding Ukraine.”

Later that day: Said he believed Putin, said Ukraine was harder to deal with, and defended Russia’s intensified attacks, saying that was what “anybody in that position” would do.

***

April 26: Questioned whether Putin wanted peace, condemned attacks on Ukrainian civilians, and raised the possibility of additional sanctions.

May 11: Urged Ukraine to accept Putin’s proposed talks “IMMEDIATELY,” despite acknowledging Putin did not want a ceasefire, and said he was beginning to doubt Ukraine would make a deal.

***

June 5: Explicitly said, “Yeah, I’m with Ukraine,” while discussing continued U.S. support and the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

June 6: Said Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields gave Putin “a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of ’em.”

**

July 8–31: Praised Ukrainian bravery, accused Putin of feeding him “bullshit,” and called a Russian attack on Kyiv “disgusting” and “disgraceful.”

August 16–17: Praised the Alaska summit with Putin, abandoned his insistence on a ceasefire before negotiations, and said Zelensky could end the war if he wanted—with no recovery of Crimea and no Ukrainian NATO membership.

***

September 23: Said Ukraine could “WIN all of Ukraine back” and called Russia a “paper tiger.”

October 17: Told both countries to “stop where they are”—a substantial retreat from encouraging Ukraine to recover its territory.

Share

***

January 3, 2026: Said “I’m not thrilled with Putin. He’s killing too many people.”

January 14: Told Reuters that Putin was ready for a deal, but Ukraine was less ready. Asked what was holding up a settlement, he answered: “Zelensky.”

***

July 8: Alongside Zelensky, said, “We’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots,” and “We’ll show them how to do it.”

July 31: At a Camp David cabinet meeting, said, “We have not agreed to that. We’re talking about it, but it’s a hard thing to give away that kind of technology.” He also warned that recipients of the technology could “someday turn on you.”

***

September 22: Alongside Zelensky at the United Nations, praised Ukraine’s “very, very capable people, very capable leadership” and its fighters.

September 27-October 10: Said he had told Zelensky to “take it easy on the refineries” in Russia, then celebrated a diesel-supply agreement with Putin, and called for Ukraine to replace Zelensky with a president who would make a deal.

(Note: Research for this chronology was aided by searches of the “Ask Trump” collection on Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to create a free account and explore our extensive document collections.)