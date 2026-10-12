BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
Oct 12

Thanks Glenn. The “Ask Trump” link didn’t work for me though.

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Mary Ardoin's avatar
Mary Ardoin
Oct 12

Wow 😳

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