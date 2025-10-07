House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and colleagues, trying to pin the blame on Democrats

As the government shutdown drags on, many Americans are probably confused about the reason for the impasse. The media shorthand has been “partisan bickering.” That’s overly simplistic. The main issue — health care — is complex and confusing, allowing politicians (especially Republicans) to mislead and dissemble.

As I always say, the more complicated an issue is, the easier it is to lie about it. (And the harder it is for reporters to write about it.)

Allow me to break down the standoff in a few quick paragraphs.

First, the Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress. They’re in charge, and can arrange to pass just about any bill with a unified majority. But they do not have a super-majority in the Senate. They have 53 votes, and under the rules of the body, they need 60 votes to end debate on a measure.

To get those votes, they need to negotiate. Thus far, they — and especially Trump — have refused to negotiate seriously with Democrats.

Bottom line: The Republican majority is responsible for the shutdown. They can’t expect to get those votes for free. That’s what happened in March, when a previous shutdown loomed. Enough Democrats agreed to a funding extension without receiving any concessions—but Trump didn’t treat Democrats any better because they did so. So Democrats are in no mood to roll over again.

Second, the Democrats have some leverage and are using it. In exchange for providing the needed votes, they have insisted Republicans act now to extend generous Affordable Care Act subsidies to buy insurance, originally enacted during the pandemic. The subsidies expire at the end of the year and KFF, a health policy research organization, estimates that average premiums would more than double without an extension.

Democrats have also pressed to reverse some health-care cuts for “lawfully present” immigrants that were in the bill passed over the summer by Congress.

Now, you might ask — is that kosher, asking for changes in a just-passed bill? Well, Republicans did that to Joe Biden in 2024, demanding a rollback of his boost in IRS funding as a condition for passing a debt ceiling increase. (Biden faced the same 60-vote hurdle in the Senate even though Democrats controlled it.) Trump’s bill, a package of tax cuts and health-care reductions, passed without the support of any Democrats in the House and Senate, so this is their best chance to alter it.

Bottom line: There’s nothing unusual about the minority party asking for concessions to vote for a must-pass bill. Republicans and Democrats have done it repeatedly.

Third, Republicans are trying to change the subject. To enact Trump’s tax cuts, Republicans crafted a bill that, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will leave 10 million people without insurance by 2034; the expiration of ACA subsidies will add another 4.2 million. That’s a bad-news story, so Republicans have gone to safer ground by charging that Democrats want to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants. That’s highly misleading, as numerous fact checks have documented.

Illegal immigrants can’t qualify for medical coverage. Republicans are counting all non-citizens, such as people with legal status, such as refugees, people granted asylum, certain victims of trafficking and Haitians and Cubans admitted under certain programs. (Even so, many have to wait five years before they are eligible to enroll in Medicaid.) Trump’s bill also cut funds to hospitals that paid for emergency treatment given to noncitizens.

Bottom line: This bogus talking point is a chimera, designed to distract.