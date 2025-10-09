Vice President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Dec. 7, 2015, where Biden delivered the news that a promised loan guarantee was tied to the ouster of the country’s prosecutor general. (Mykola Lazarenko/AP)

The Trump administration keeps releasing once-classified materials in an effort to embarrass the previous administration. This week, the CIA gave Fox News access to a heavily redacted intelligence report from early 2016, resulting in this headline: “Biden didn’t want intel disseminated showing Ukrainian concerns over family’s ‘corrupt’ business ties: records.”

The framing led to predictable, fact-free screeds by partisans on the right.

Hunter Biden’s board membership on a Ukrainian energy firm was well-covered in the U.S. media at the time as possibly undercutting the Obama administration’s anti-corruption drive in Ukraine. (The intel report notes this.) But there’s something very curious about this report, which appears to be based on U.S. intelligence eavesdropping on the conversations of Ukrainian officials concerning the outcome of Biden’s December 2015 trip to Kyiv.

Based on what we know now, these officials were out of the loop.

While Fox suggests Biden’s chief foreign policy aide nixed distribution of the report because it was embarrassing, it’s also possible it was not distributed because the Ukrainian chatter was completely wrong.

The report states the officials had expected Biden to tell the Ukrainian government to take action against certain individuals in the government and instead he gave a “generic public speech.” The officials concluded Biden “had not had any intention of discussing substantive matters with Poroshenko or other officials within the Ukrainian government.”

That’s not what happened.

During that trip, Biden, in a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, demanded the ouster of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin before agreeing to sign a renewal of a $1 billion loan guarantee. The U.S. government had determined Shokin was not serious about confronting corruption.

Share

At The Washington Post, I wrote extensively about this Biden trip. In 2023, I broke the news that Biden, on the flight over, “called an audible” and changed the original plan to sign the loan deal during the trip. Biden decided the loan guarantee woud provide the leverage to force action.

Biden’s message was a shock to Poroshenko and he kept Biden’s demand closely held within his government. Shokin was a key political ally of Poroshenko’s, and his job — a kind of combination attorney general and judge — made him an important power broker in Ukraine. Biden’s demand for his ouster was therefore a big ask. Poroshenko dragged his feet, and it took another meeting between Biden and Poroshenko, in January 2016, and a difficult February phone call before the Ukrainian president finally acted.

The Obama administration did not sign the loan guarantee until June 2016, after Poroshenko had installed a new prosecutor general.

Biden, in a 2018 appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations, acknowledged that “I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee.” But because Poroshenko hadn’t taken action against Shokin, Biden told him, “we’re not going to give you the billion dollars.” He claimed that when Poroshenko objected, Biden told him he was welcome to call President Barack Obama to confirm the policy decision.

In any case, emails released by the CIA suggest that the intel report was drafted in February 2016 — at which point it would have been useless to anyone in the U.S. government. By then, Biden’s demand to Poroshenko was known to officials who would have received this report.

Fox News reported that the CIA claimed that director John Ratcliffe declassified the report out of a desire for “maximum transparency.” He also appears to be counting on maximum amnesia by compliant media.