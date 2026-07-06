BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Brian Goldberg's avatar
Brian Goldberg
5d

Excellent analysis, as always, Glenn. I just hope more everyday citizens will show that they care enough to try to change some of these things for the better.

But you moved to NY? What not back to Cincinnati? Just kidding, but I still hope to see you back here next year for our 50th High School Reunion.

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lebele
5d

Thank you for that accurate history of mid-1990s to mid-2020s Washington. Not only elected members shifted from social friendships across party lines, but also staffs. Before the mid-1990s, Senate committee partisan staffs and technical staffs knew each other and were friendly. By the early 2000s, they were sealed off and had no contact across party lines.

It was mostly moderate conservative Southern Democratic Senators (Hollings (SC), Nunn (GA), Ervin (NC), Sanford (NC)) and Presidents Carter and Clinton who focused on reducing the federal debt. Ronald Reagan stole the policy for Republicans. OTA was initiated by Sen. Hollings.

It is no longer true that the Washington area is entirely governmental. There are a couple dozen Fortune 500 and other corporate headquarters in the city.

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