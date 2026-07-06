Merged Wikipedia photos via Claude

After more than three decades in the Washington, D.C. area, I sold my house, packed up my belongings and moved last week to New York City. In many ways, it was a return, as I had lived in Manhattan for a dozen years after college before becoming a reporter in the nation’s capital. But it was also an escape.

New York is expensive, gritty, and noisy — I hear sirens in the distance as I type this — and quite different from the suburban lifestyle in Virginia I had enjoyed. Space is tight; I gave away 1,200 books I had collected over the years because there wouldn’t be enough room in a New York apartment. I left behind many friends and former colleagues in Washington — a professional lifetime of contacts. It wasn’t an easy decision, and it took me a long time to embrace it.

Now that I’m here, though, I don’t have any regrets. The Washington of 2026 is far different than the Washington of 1994.

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Washington was always highly competitive, filled with ambition and ego. Unlike New York, home to so many different industries and professions, Washington is a one-company town. You worked for the government, lobbied the government, or covered the government.

That meant there was a certain esprit de corps. People who worked for the government generally could have made many times more in the private sector, but they were dedicated to public service. Of course, the lobbyists made a ton of money — and some were former public servants — but there was still a sense of doing good, shaping policy, trying to make America better.

Year by year, that spirit disappeared. Washington today is bitter, dysfunctional, and broken. Donald Trump’s assault on the city — with his grandiose monuments to himself, his firing of tens of thousands of federal employees, his dismantling of government agencies, his disdain of government expertise — is simply the final chapter of a process that started only a few months after I arrived in Washington in March of 1994.

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The Democrats at that point had held control of the House of Representatives for 40 straight years — far too long for any political party. In 1993, Bill Clinton pushed through Congress a massive budget bill designed to reduce the federal deficit, ostensibly a goal of fiscal conservatives. But Republicans — led by Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) — relentlessly attacked Clinton’s budget and managed to convince many voters that Clinton boosted taxes on every American. In reality, while taxes went up on the rich, a big expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit reduced taxes for lower-income people. But those facts didn’t matter when control of Congress was at stake.

I knew Democrats were going to lose the House when, a few weeks before the 1994 election, I interviewed people shopping at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They were convinced Clinton had raised their taxes. Yet when I learned what they earned, it turned out they would get a tax decrease. (Folks were skeptical when I told them that.) The Kentucky congressional seat had been held by a Democrat since the Civil War, but it flipped to the Republicans in 1994 and has stayed that way ever since.

Gingrich had managed to nationalize the congressional election, in part by touting a “Contract with America,” which promised floor votes on issues long stymied by Democratic control. Former House Speaker Tip O’Neil (D-Mass.) used to claim “all politics is local,” but Gingrich upended that and started the nation down the road of hyper-partisanship. In his telling, Democrats were always corrupt and always evil, making it increasingly difficult for the two parties to solve problems together.

It’s hard to believe now, but the Food Stamp Act of 1977 was the creation of a conservative Republican, Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, and liberal Democrat, Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota, working together to establish a nutrition safety net. In today’s Washington, that sort of bipartisan cooperation is all but impossible.

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Gingrich also eliminated a little-known congressional agency, the Office of Technological Assessment. The putative reason was to reduce costs, but OTA was staffed with brilliant scientists and other experts who objectively advised Congress on complex, technical issues. After all, most members of Congress have little scientific expertise. As a reporter, I used to speak to OTA staff all the time, as they could clearly explain complex scientific issues. But Gingrich apparently thought science, as expressed by OTA, had an anti-GOP bias, so OTA was shut down and its nearly 150 staff laid off just as the technological revolution would begin to change American society. Congress has been hampered ever since, as the lack of in-house expertise allowed lobbyists to gain the upper hand when crafting legislation.

Another Gingrich theme was that the federal government was inherently bad, with little to justify it, also planting the seeds for Trump’s presidency. This line was also remarkably effective — so much so that Clinton, always aware of the shifting political winds, was moved to declare in 1996 that “the era of big government is over.”

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Members of Congress traditionally moved their families to Washington, and Democrats and Republicans would socialize on the weekends. The political parties weren’t so rigid, either, with moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats (known as “blue dogs’) working together or crossing party lines. But the anti-government, anti-Washington currents convinced many lawmakers it was politically perilous to live in DC with their families. Votes were scheduled so lawmakers only had to be in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday, leaving little time for them to know each other — let alone mingle with members of the opposing party.

The liberal Republicans in the northeast and midwestern states were replaced by Democrats; the conservative Democrats were replaced by Republicans in the south. When lawmakers held party caucuses on either side of Capitol Hill, no longer did they hear contrary points of view, as everyone echoed the same talking points.

That meant serious legislation usually could not be passed under anything but a strict party-line vote. Because of Senate rules regarding the filibuster (which required 60 votes to start debate on a bill), only bills having to do with taxes or the budget could be considered because, under those rules, they could not be blocked by a filibuster.

Serious problems were never resolved. In 1995, I wrote that projections showed that Social Security would run out of money to pay full benefits in the mid-2030s unless Congress took action. At the time, that appeared far in the distance, but it seemed manageable. After all, in the early 1980s, Congress passed a compromise law that extended the life of the program. But that was a different era. Riven by partisan deadlock, Congress has been unable to craft a similar fix — and now full benefits are projected to lapse in just six years. The next president will face a serious crisis — which will only be harder to resolve because time is running out.

Indeed, the inability of Congress to pass significant laws has led presidents to try to fix problems through executive action. But that’s not the same thing as a permanent law — and such executive actions can be easily reversed by a president of a different party. The result is constant whiplash and no continuity in policy.

Meanwhile, reportage in Washington has declined significantly. I arrived as a reporter for Newsday, the Long Island newspaper, then part of the Times Mirror Company. The Newsday Washington Bureau had at least 20 staffers. Other Times Mirror newspapers had DC staffs —The Los Angeles Times had more than 60, the Baltimore Sun employed ten, even the Hartford Courant had a reporter. The newspapers aggressively covered Washington — the Times broke major stories about Iran-Contra, Newsday won a Pulitzer for exposing friendly fire deaths in the Persian Gulf war — and especially kept a close eye on local lawmakers.

Now, the Times has about five reporters, Newsday has two, and the Sun and Courant have zero. The same is true of other major newspaper chains. Knight-Ridder’s Washington bureau published prescient stories about the flaws in the intelligence used by George W. Bush to justify the invasion of Iraq; it no longer exists.

There’s still some great journalism produced in Washington — by the New York Times, The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the Atlantic (largely staffed by refugees from the Post). But think of all the stories that are missed. In the old days, George Santos’s lies about his biography would have been exposed long before he was elected.

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Only a couple of weeks after I arrived in Washington, the Newsday bureau chief took me to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Ever since Baltimore Sun reporter Mike Kelly had brought Fawn Hall—then at the center of the Iran-Contra scandal—to the 1987 dinner, news organizations had engaged in an arms race over celebrity guests from Washington and Hollywood. I found the spectacle unsettling. As a matter of principle, I have tried to keep my distance from sources outside the reporting process. So I decided never to attend the dinner again—a vow that annoyed my editors when I later became one of Newsday’s White House correspondents.

Looking back, the dinner symbolized a Washington that prized insider access and proximity to power. Today’s Washington has the opposite problem: too many politicians no longer engage with independent journalists at all.

The decline of traditional news organizations has coincided with the rise of openly partisan outlets that cheerlead politicians from one party while attacking those of the other. Increasingly, lawmakers will only talk to partisan outlets, where their opinions won’t be challenged. Some press aides now refuse to even acknowledge queries from mainstream media — and even post queries on social media in an effort to embarrass a reporter or spoil a scoop. That happened with distressing frequency in my last years of helming The Washington Post Fact Checker. (In the 1990s, of course, reporters called sources; now, many communications are by email.)

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These changes didn’t happen overnight. Each seemed incremental at the time — another bipartisan dinner abandoned, another reporter laid off, another problem deferred. Looking back over three decades, they add up to a city that no longer resembles the Washington I first came to know.

Washington taught me how government works. It also taught me, over time, how government can stop working. I arrived in a city where public service was still widely regarded as an honorable calling and political opponents occasionally became partners. I left a city where too many institutions have withered, too much expertise has been discarded, and too much energy is devoted to winning the next news cycle rather than solving the next problem.

I will still be writing about Washington politics — but from a distance. Sometimes you have to step back from a subject to see it more clearly. After more than three decades inside the Beltway, I’m looking forward to writing about Washington from the outside again.