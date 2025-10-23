Every White House puts its own spin on the official website. Trump 2.0 is pretty full of itself, even by White House standards, declaring “AMERICA IS BACK’ on the landing page.

But now the official historical timeline is corrupted, with partisan sections that could have been written by social media trolls. Check out the various elements added to the history of the White House as part of an effort to defend Trump’s destruction of the East Wing for a ballroom.

After straightforward accounts of the construction of the White House and various additions to the White House complex, this suddenly appears.

Yes, this happened. Presumably its inclusion is justified by the reference of “Oval Office trysts.” But it’s pretty jarring.

This is just stupid — and false.

Obama himself did not meet with Muslim Brotherhood officials. In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, White House staffers met in April 2012 with a delegation after the Muslim Brotherhood became a political force in Egypt, following President Hosni Mubarak’s resignation in the face of mass protests. Mohamed Morsi, a former Brotherhood leader, was elected president in June 2012. (A year later, he was ousted in a coup.)

Share

The photo of Obama is especially trollish. The image is not from Obama’s presidency. In 2006, as a senator, he visited Kenya and wore a Somali white turban and a wraparound white robe presented to him by elders in Wajir, in northeastern Kenya.

This is also false. There is no evidence tying Hunter Biden to the plastic bag containing cocaine found in the White House entrance lobby. The “speculation” was fanned by then-candidate Donald Trump. Hunter was not near the complex in the period in question and by all accounts had been sober and drug-free since June 2019. The Secret Service never identified a culprit.

False again! Joe Biden did not schedule Trans Day of Visibility on Easter. It always falls on March 31 — and in 2024, that happened to coincide with Easter. Biden first marked the occasion in 2021. As for Rose Montoya, a trans model and activist who exposed herself during a Pride celebation, the Biden White House said she had been banned from future events after the incident.