White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Traditional mainstream reporting requires journalists to present the perspective of all sides and report the findings.

The Trump White House only wants pro-Trump propaganda, so from the start it has waged war on balanced reporting — which of course might include criticism or the perspective of Trump critics.

Within weeks of Trump taking office, the White House targeted the Associated Press — the epitome of fair-minded reporting — and booted it from White House events on the specious claim that it was failing to use Trump’s made-up name for the Gulf of Mexico. It salted the White House press pool — previously organized by reporters themselves — with Trump propagandists, ensuring that when the president meets with reporters, he mostly gets friendly questions.

Now the White House has created a name-and-shame website in which it calls out reporters and news organizations for what it deems “lies” or “left-lunacy.” This is from a White House that specializes in lies and all-around lunacy, so the irony would be rich if the enterprise were not so chilling. The clear intent is to intimidate reporters simply doing their jobs.

The White House effort appears modeled on a Homeland Security Department initiative I explored last month — faux fact-checking videos that attacked “radical journalist hacks.” But when we looked into the claims, the reporters were only guilty of reporting the news in a balanced way, rather than just regurgitating administration spin.

Unlike politicians and spin-meisters, reporters try to get the facts right. They talk to all sides in order to come to an understanding of what happened. And they publish corrections when they get things wrong. If the White House has a complaint about a story, the traditional route would be to seek a correction or a clarification.

But the Trump White House just wants reporters to repeat administration talking points without questioning them. That’s not reporting; that’s stenography.

The list is too silly to be worthy of extensive scrutiny. But here are some absurd examples of what earned the White House’s ire.

Image from White House website

Mama Mia, no more pasta

Trump falsely claimed in the 2024 election that his plan to impose massive tariffs would be cost-free to American consumers. Now with prices rising, he’s vulnerable to anger about higher prices and supply shortages. A Wall Street Journal story about one tariff impact was headlined “Italian Pasta Is Poised to Disappear From American Grocery Shelves.”

The headline is backed up by quotes from Italian pasta makers saying they plan to pull out of the United States by January because of steep tariffs imposed by Trump. The White House may not like what the pasta makers said — it calls this an “exaggerated lie” — but it’s newsworthy. The White House webpage offers an explanation about why the pasta makers are wrong, but guess what — that’s already in the article. “White House spokesman Kush Desai said that Italian pasta isn’t disappearing, and stressed that the Commerce Department’s 92% antidumping duty was preliminary and part of a technical review process,” the report said.

The White House got its statement in there. It should have no complaint about a factual report.

Coast Guard reversal on Nazi symbols

The Washington Post, in a major scoop, revealed that the U.S. Coast Guard would no longer classify the swastika, nooses, and the Confederate flag as hate symbols. The White House claims this was “not remotely true” and that it was “a fake story.” But The Post had the receipts — actual changes in language, before and after. The story also quoted an upset Coast Guard official on the new policy. After the story was published, the policy was reversed. In other words, exposure of the language shift was so embarrassing that even this White House reacted. But true to form, officials responded by shooting the messenger.

The White House also claims The Post “posted the article without official comment from the Coast Guard.” Well, that’s because the Coast Guard declined to comment! After the story appeared online, the no-comment folks woke up to the PR disaster and this was added: “Subsequent to publication, Coast Guard spokeswoman Jennifer Plozai said by phone that the service disagreed with The Post’s reporting but intended to look into the policy changes. ‘We will be reviewing the language,’ Plozai said.”

In other words, the White House is mad that The Post called attention to a problem, which got fixed.

Correcting the record on Trump’s autism claims

The Associated Press, in a story headlined “Trump makes unfounded claims about Tylenol and repeats discredited link between vaccines and autism,” reported factually on Trump’s bizarre news conference in which he spouted numerous false claims about autism and Tylenol. “The Associated Press omitted scientific studies that support President Trump’s claim in order to construct a narrative he’d misled the public,” the White House sniffs.

But that’s false. The AP report noted that “some studies have raised the possibility that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy might increase the risk of autism — but many others haven’t found that concern, said autism expert David Mandell of the University of Pennsylvania. One challenge is that it’s hard to disentangle the effects of Tylenol use from the effects of high fevers during pregnancy.”

In reality, Trump was cherry-picking from a handful of studies — while ignoring a recent large study that compared siblings and found the alleged link went away. So Trump was being irresponsible, especially given his high-profile platform, and the AP was doing its job correctly.

The White House shamefully labeled the AP report “a lie” and “malpractice” — when, in fact, it was the truth.

The Bottom Line

Alas, I can’t officially give out Pinocchios anymore. But this White House propaganda effort is worthy of bushels of Pinocchios. In an effort to shame reporters doing their jobs, Trump officials assert factual reporting is nothing but a lie. Par for the course these days, but alarming nonetheless. I would say being on this list should be considered a badge of honor but, in this fraught environment, it also makes reporters a target for anger and abuse.