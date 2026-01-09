BY GLENN KESSLER

Frau Katze
1dEdited

Things are looking very grim. I’m Canadian and wondering when we’re next. It’s “his” hemisphere, after all.

But I’m guessing thinly populated Greenland is next. It will be really easy, easier than Venezuela. ☹️

Elie Canetti
21hEdited

I look forward to the International Criminal Court finding Stephen Miller guilty of crimes against humanity and a future administration being more than willing to extradite him to face life imprisonment. (Maybe this is just my liberal fantasy and ironically I didn’t fact check whether it’s even plausible, but I don’t want to burst my own bubble).

