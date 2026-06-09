This is why Trump walked out on Kristen Welker’s ‘Meet the Press’ interview
The president hates to be reminded of his past statements or positions — especially when they are read back to him by a female journalist.
Donald Trump can’t handle the truth — especially when it’s presented by a woman.
The president rarely ventures beyond a media environment populated by fawning advisers and friendly Fox News interviewers, so a furious president terminated a “Meet the Press” interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker after she pressed him to provide evidence for his false claims that California’s elections are rigged and that “dirty” FBI agents ushered rioters into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump doesn’t object merely to tough questions. He objects to questions that force him to answer for his own words, I wrote in an article for MS NOW. Please follow this link to read my analysis.
(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)
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The following is an email we sent to NBC News after the Trump interview.
Meet the Press: Longest running doesn't mean excellent!2
Yahoo
/
Inbox
Tony/Angie Fascitelli
From:
amajfascitelli@verizon.net
To:
nbcnews@nbcuni.com
Sun, Jun 7 at 3:46 PM
"Meet the Press, the longest-running program in American television history," is dying quickly. Kristen Welker, the wrong moderator for these times, demonstrated once again, with her latest Trump interview, that she's not up to the task. And tragically, after today's disaster, "Meet the Press" announces that they will conduct still another travesty with Trump.
Why have Trump on as a guest in the first place? Why give the pathologic liar a wider audience? Why promote his nonsense? Trump repeats the same lies over and over, and it's unfathomable that "Meet the Press" and Welker are not better prepared to address them.
Take the war with Iran, for example. Welker, like other journalists, asked the same old questions and received the same fabricated responses. (Recall how Trump initially said that the Iranian regime would pay for killing its own people after protests. Soon after, our forces killed 160 Iranian schoolgirls and teachers during the initial attacks.) Now Trump has settled on the one excuse that sells best with the American people, that we are attacking Iran to prevent them from developing a nuclear weapon. What we need to know is, was Iran in fact developing a nuclear weapon and how close were they? How objectively effective was the JCPOA, often criticized by Trump, in stopping Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons? We don't get those crucial responses from reliable sources, and Welker failed to address them. Also, how many innocent Iranians have been killed in the conflict? Recall that, before we attacked, a good many Iranians admired the West, hated their Islamic regime, and looked to the U.S. for relief. Now I seriously doubt that Iranian sentiment still supports Trump and the U. S. Is it asking too much for "Meet the Press" or NBC News to answer these questions?
As for Trump's slush fund, instead of going over the same ground ad nauseam, why not catalog all of Trump's corrupt dealings; all of the ways he and his family have enriched themselves and managed to shield themselves and their cronies from prosecution. Voters may excuse the slush fund as an unfortunate misstep, but you and we know it's part of a larger pattern of corruption.
When you have as a guest as prolific a liar as Trump, you owe it to your viewers to explicitly and definitively challenge or rebut the guest or at least disclose at some point the truth. Or maybe not. Were the Trump interviews opportunities to inform the public, in which case "Meet the Press" disserved us, or were they just business decisions to increase ratings?
The interviews were a disgrace. Don't compound your error and insult us by exposing your viewers to him again.
Trump, through Paramount, has emasculated CBS News and most recently gutted "60 Minutes." NBC Nightly News has become news-lite, with a preponderance of human-interest and tabloid stories instead of hard news. PBS Newshour is still hanging on despite Trump's withholding of funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. BBC America has noticeably softened its punches. What we citizen-viewers have now is a choice among programs like CBS and NBC News that are irrelevant and partisan programs like FOX News and social media, replete with disinformation and misinformation.
What we are requesting is for NBC to grow a spine, restore integrity to your news programs in the face of widespread dishonesty in government (Trump World), and go on the attack instead of becoming the MAGA whipping boy. If that means replacing Welker at "Meet the Press," then so be it. (Hey, Scott Pelley may be looking for a job!)
Oh and yes, we would like the courtesy of a response. ANTHONY and ANGELA FASCITELLI
Astute observation, Glenn.
These things appear just so obvious, however, to anyone with even a decent amount of intelligence. I have a suggestion - and I’m sure there are others out there who can articulate this better than I can:
If Trump is going to act and speak like a child, then the questioner(s) should drill down their questions like they are questioning that child’s behavior. Somebody needs to ask Trump something like this - “Mr. President, why that whenever you are asked a fair but tough question, you never answer the actual question - but instead your answer is to attack where the questioner works, or even the questioner themselves personally?”
Or something to that effect.