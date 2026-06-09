(Carson Elm-Picard / MS NOW; Adam Bettcher/NBC via Getty Images)

Donald Trump can’t handle the truth — especially when it’s presented by a woman.

The president rarely ventures beyond a media environment populated by fawning advisers and friendly Fox News interviewers, so a furious president terminated a “Meet the Press” interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker after she pressed him to provide evidence for his false claims that California’s elections are rigged and that “dirty” FBI agents ushered rioters into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump doesn’t object merely to tough questions. He objects to questions that force him to answer for his own words, I wrote in an article for MS NOW. Please follow this link to read my analysis.

(Note: research into Trump’s rhetoric was assisted by the “Ask Trump” collection of Sourcebase, where I am chief content officer. Readers are invited to get a free account and explore our extensive collections of documents.)