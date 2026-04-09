BY GLENN KESSLER

BY GLENN KESSLER

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
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Trump even told one reporter that Iranian control of the Strait (specifically its charging ships a toll to pass through the Strait) was just fine, in fact, the US could join Iran in the toll collection shakedown and split the proceeds!

This is classic Trump. He’s unaware or doesn’t care, that this violates the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, dating to the 1980s.

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